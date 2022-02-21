Black pudding—also known as blood pudding—is one of the essential ingredients in a full Irish breakfast, but it’s well worth introducing its deep, savory flavor to your favorite dinnertime meatballs.

Guinness Extra Stout won’t dominate the tomato sauce, but it will bring a subtle roasted note to enhance the dish. Try this served over spaghetti, with sautéed potatoes, or stuffed sub-style into a crusty roll.

Black pudding meatballs in a Guinness extra stout tomato sauce recipe

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

Tomato sauce

- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

- 1 onion, chopped

- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

- Two 14-ounce (400g) cans of whole tomatoes

- 1/2 cup (120ml) Guinness Extra Stout

- 1 teaspoon dried oregano 1 cup (240ml) water

- Sea salt

- Black pepper



Meatballs

- 14 ounces (400g) ground pork (pork mince)

- 7 ounces (200g) black pudding, crumbled

- 1 medium egg, beaten

- 2 tablespoons bread crumbs

- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley, plus more for serving

- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds, toasted and ground

- Sea salt

- Black pepper

Method:

To make the tomato sauce -

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat until it shimmers. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 3 minutes, until aromatic. Add the tomatoes and their juices, crushing them with a wooden spoon. Add the stout, oregano, and water. Season well with salt and black pepper, cover with a lid and simmer for about 20 minutes until the sauce has reduced slightly. Blitz with an immersion blender until smooth.

To make the meatballs -

Crumble the pork and black pudding into a large bowl with the egg, bread crumbs, parsley, and fennel seeds. Season with salt and black pepper and mix well. Roll the mixture into small balls, each about 1 inch (2.5cm), then drop them into the sauce. Simmer the meatballs for 30 minutes, until cooked through, stirring once very gently.

Taste and season as needed with salt and black pepper, then serve.

The Official Guinness Cookbook

From savory braised short ribs to traditional Guinness soda bread to decadent cheesecake brownies, this comprehensive book from Caroline Hennessy – Chair of the Irish Food Writers Guild – includes over 70 recipes for dishes that feature or pair with the stouts, ales, and lagers of the Guinness breweries. This is the first-ever officially licensed cookbook from Guinness.

On March 1, Insight Editions is also publishing The Official Guinness Cookbook, a deluxe gift set that includes the cookbook and an exclusive Guinness apron – the perfect gift for the Guinness-loving cook in your life.