The Guinness milkshake is a perfect fun, adult idea as an alternative St. Patrick's Day recipe.

There's no wrong time of year to treat yourself to a milkshake, especially if it includes Guinness and seeing as St. Patrick's Day is coming up what could be more fitting.

Best made using cans of Guinness instead of bottles and easily customizable by adding your own favorite sauces, syrups, and toppings, these creamy, frothy milkshakes turn Ireland's Guinness into an All-American classic.

Guinness milkshake recipe

Serves 4.

Ingredients:

4 cups (2 pints ) vanilla ice cream

1 can Guinness Draught (14.9-ounce)

4 tbsp chocolate syrup or chocolate sauce, for drizzling

Semisweet chocolate shavings, for garnish

Method:

Place four-pint glasses in the freezer to chill.

Place the ice cream and Guinness in a blender and blend on high until smooth, about 30 seconds.

Drizzle one tablespoon of the chocolate syrup or sauce down the insides of each glass. Divide the shake among the glasses and garnish with chocolate shavings. Serve immediately.

Serve immediately!

