Guinness and chocolate are quite simply the best combinations! What's even better? Giving it an Irish twist, with this Guinness s'more pie recipe.

IrishCentral, being Irish and American, decided to add an extra adult twist to this favorite summer holiday treat in the shape of Guinness. And what a flavor combo this is!

The first published recipe for s’mores (“some mores”) was in a 1927 publication, “Tramping and Trailing for Girl Scouts,” but our recipe, taken from the 52 Kitchen Adventures blog, is more than a little different.

This recipe has everything. Young or old, I don’t think you can argue that this one looks very tempting.

Guinness s'more pie recipe

The graham cracker crust:

Ingredients:

2 oz walnut pieces

1/2 cup packed, light brown sugar

1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs (about 7 crackers)

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

Method:

Preheat oven to 300°F.

Spread walnut pieces on a baking sheet.

Bake for 12-15 minutes, until lightly browned and aromatic.

Place toasted walnut pieces in a food processor with three teaspoons of brown sugar. Blend until finely chopped.

In a large bowl, whisk nuts with graham cracker crumbs, remaining brown sugar, and salt.

Pour melted butter over this mixture, and mix with your fingers until everything is well combined.

Press evenly into a greased 10-inch glass pie plate.

Bake crust for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned.

The chocolate stout filling:

Ingredients:

1 cup Guinness beer

1/2 cup heavy cream

4 oz good quality semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

4 oz good quality bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1 whole egg, plus 2 egg yolks

Dash of salt

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In separate small saucepans, heat cream and beer over medium-low heat, stirring somewhat frequently.

Place all the chocolate pieces in a large bowl.

Once the cream and beer are both very hot (don’t let them reach boiling), pour over the chocolate.

Let sit for a few moments, then whisk together until all the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Add eggs and dash of salt, whisking to combine.

Pour over pie crust until pan is 1/2 to 3/4 full.

Cover the exposed crust with aluminum foil and bake the pie for 20-25 minutes, or until center is set and doesn’t jiggle much when shaken.

Let cool completely (about 1 hour) before making the marshmallow topping.

The marshmallow topping:

Ingredients:

(You can also just cheat and use store-bought marshmallows.)

1/2 cup cold water, divided in half

1/4 cup light corn syrup

Pinch of salt

3/4 cup sugar

1 tsp unflavored gelatin

1/2 tsp vanilla

Method:

In a small saucepan, combine 1/4 cup cold water, corn syrup, sugar and pinch of salt.

Whisk together over medium heat.

Once sugar is dissolved, let sit unstirred until the mixture reaches the softball stage (around 235-240°F).

While sugar mixture is boiling, sprinkle gelatin over remaining 1/4 cup cold water in a large, deep heatproof bowl (a stand mixer bowl is perfect for this). Let stand for about one minute, until it softens.

Beat this at medium speed.

Once the sugar mixture reaches the soft ball stage, remove from heat and carefully pour into gelatin, avoiding the beaters and sides of the bowl.

Immediately begin mixing on high speed, for 5-8 minutes, until mixture increases in volume and turns white and thick.

Add vanilla and beat for a minute more. Pour marshmallow topping onto the center of the pie, scraping the bowl with a spatula.

The filling will spread over pie, but use a spatula if you need to cover some areas.

To serve:

Chill uncovered for 1 hour. Then loosely cover the pie with aluminum foil and chill for three more hours.

When you’re ready to serve, brown the top either using a creme brulee torch or by putting the pie under the broiler for 2-3 minutes.

Bon Appetit!

Source: 52 Kitchen Adventures.

* Originally published in 2014. Updated in 2023.