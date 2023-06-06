This very simple boozy pavlova cake is full of cheer and can be made earlier and assembled at the last minute.

If you're a fan of combining rich flavors with a touch of elegance, then look no further than the boozy chocolate mocha pavlova. This delectable dessert brings together the light and airy pavlova base with the irresistible flavors of chocolate and coffee, all infused with a subtle hint of alcohol. It's a treat that will impress your guests and leave them craving for more. So, let's dive into the world of boozy indulgence and discover how to create this mouthwatering dessert.

As Donal Skehan, the top Irish chef and creator of this dessert put it "You can play around with the fillings, use winter berries, or drizzle with dulce de leche … it's the perfect show-stopping dessert. What I love most about this slightly alternative dessert is that it can all be made ahead and simply assembled last minute for show-stopping results."

Boozy chocolate mocha pavlova recipe

Serves 8

Ingredients:

- 250g icing sugar

- 4 egg whites

- 2 teaspoons of cornflour

- 1 teaspoon of white wine vinegar

- 3 tbsp cocoa powder

- 1 tbsp espresso powder

- 750ml of cream, whipped

- 3 tbsp brandy

- 100g dark chocolate, shavings

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 150˚C/Gas Mark 2.

Line two baking trays with baking parchment. Draw a large circle 25cm/10 inches on each piece of parchment paper.

Place the icing sugar and egg whites in a standing food mixer and whisk on high for 10 minutes until glossy white peaks form.

Using a spatula, gently fold in the cocoa powder, espresso powder, cornflour, and the white wine vinegar.

Divide the meringue mixture between the two baking trays and using a tablespoon, form two large meringue discs.

Bake for 45 minutes, remove from the oven and allow to cool completely.

Whip the cream until quite firm, make sure to not over-whipping it, then fold through the brandy.

Assemble the pavlova by placing a layer on a cake stand and topping it with half the cream. Add the next layer of meringue and then top with the remaining cream.

Sprinkle over the chocolate shavings and serve straight away.

* Originally published in July 2017. Updated in June 2023.