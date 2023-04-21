These are the lightest and most delicious rolls I have ever tasted. They freeze very well too.

Recipe from The Pleasures of the Table: Rediscovering Theodora Fitzgibbon.

Donal Skehan's potato yeast roll recipe

Makes about 16 rolls

Ingredients

4 oz potatoes

1 oz fresh yeast or 1⁄2 oz dry yeast

2 oz sugar

1 lb white flour (warm the flour in a warmed bowl if it has been stored in a cool place)

1 teaspoon salt

2oz butter

1⁄4 pint warmed milk

1 egg, beaten

milk for glazing

Method

Cook the potatoes in salted water and drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of the cooking liquid. Mash the potatoes very well or press through a fine sieve into a basin, then cover and keep warm.

Cream the yeast in a bowl with the reserved tepid potato liquid and a spoonful of the sugar, and mix well as it froths up (if it does not froth, it is not satisfactory to use).

Sift the flour into a large mixing bowl with 1 teaspoon salt and rub in the butter. Make a well in the center and add the rest of the sugar and the mashed potatoes, mixing well.

Add the tepid milk and 1⁄4 pint water to the yeast liquid, mix and add to the mixing bowl, then beat in the beaten egg. Knead very well. Cover and leave in a warm place for about an hour, until doubled in size.

Turn out the mixture onto a floured surface and shape it into rolls. Put the rolls onto a greased baking sheet, well spaced, to allow for rising. cover and leave for 20 minutes. Brush with a little milk and bake at 425°F for 15–20 minutes.

*Donal Skehan is a home cook, food writer and television presenter who has written five cookbooks.

* Originally published in January 2017. Updated in April 2023.