This Guinness gingerbread recipe from chef Nigella Lawson will really hit the spot this St. Patrick's Day!

Guinness gingerbread recipe

Ingredients

1/4 sticks 10 (tablespoons) butter, plus some for greasing

1 cup golden syrup (such as Lyle's)

1 cup (packed) plus 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 cup stout (such as Guinness)

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 cups sour cream

2 eggs

1 rectangular aluminum foil pan or cake pan, approximately 13 by 9 by 2-inches

Method

Preheat your oven to 325F.

Line your cake pan with aluminum foil and grease it, or grease your foil tray.

Put the butter, syrup, dark brown sugar, stout, ginger, cinnamon, and ground cloves into a pan and melt gently over a low heat.

Take off the heat and whisk in the flour and baking soda. Be patient and whisk thoroughly to get rid of any lumps.

Whisk the sour cream and eggs together in a measuring jug and then beat into the gingerbread mixture, whisking again to get a smooth batter.

Pour this into your cake/foil pan, and bake for about 45 minutes; when it's ready it will be gleamingly risen at the center, and coming away from the pan at the sides.

Let the gingerbread cool before cutting into slices or squares.

Source: Nigella Lawson, Food Network

* Originally published in May 2017, updated in March 2020.

