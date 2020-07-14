Diageo has created the world's first paper-based spirits bottle, made entirely of sustainably sourced wood.

The world's first 100% plastic-free bottle, created by Diageo, will debut with Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one Scotch Whisky, in early 2021.

Currently, most of Diageo’s spirits, including some Guinness and Baileys Irish Cream, are packaged in glass bottles, the making of which also consume energy and emit carbon. Diageo plans to run trials of the new packaging in different markets from 2021.

Ewan Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, Diageo PLC said “We’re proud to have created this world first. We are constantly striving to push the boundaries within sustainable packaging and this bottle has the potential to be truly ground-breaking. It feels fitting that we should launch it with Johnnie Walker, a brand that has often led the way in innovation throughout its 200 years existence.”

The new bottle was created through a new partnership with Pilot Lite, a venture management company, to launch Pulpex Limited, a new world-leading sustainable packaging technology company.

To ensure that the technology can be used in every area of life, Pulpex Limited has established a partner consortium of world-leading FMCG companies in non-competing categories including Unilever, and PepsiCo, with further partners expected to be announced later in the year. The consortium partners are each expecting to launch their own branded paper bottles, based on Pulpex Limited’s design and technology, in 2021.

Pulpex Limited has developed a "first-of-its-kind" scalable paper-based bottle designed and developed to be 100% plastic-free and expected to be fully recyclable. The bottle is made from sustainably sourced pulp to meet food-safe standards and will be fully recyclable in standard waste streams. The technology will allow brands to rethink their packaging designs, or move existing designs into paper, whilst not compromising on the existing quality of the product.

Pulpex Limited’s technology allows it to produce a variety of plastic-free, single mold bottles that can be used across a range of consumer goods.

The packaging has been designed to contain a variety of liquid products and will form part of Diageo’s commitment towards Goal 12 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: "Responsible Consumption and Production."

