The Dead Rabbit, the award-winning Irish cocktail bar in New York City, has transformed its main-floor Taproom into an Irish Christmas pop-up for the holiday season.

"Jingle Jangle," The Dead Rabbit's limited-time pop-up which opened on November 29 and will run through January 3, transforms the Manhattan pub with nostalgic holiday decor, Christmas music, festive cocktails, and seasonal bites.

And in keeping with the gift-giving spirit of the season, one dollar from every holiday cocktail will be donated to Another Round, Another Rally, a nonprofit financial and educational resource for the hospitality industry.

"Jingle Jangle" is The Dead Rabbit's first-ever festive pop-up.

“An Irish Christmas is usually very focused around your loved ones, both friends and family,” Aidan Bowie, The Dead Rabbit beverage director, told Inside Hook.

“The 25th typically centers around a big meal, very similar to Thanksgiving in a way. The meal is normally spread over an entire afternoon or evening where people will exchange presents. There are Christmas games played and lots of good food.”

He added: “The cocktails on the Jingle Jangle menu are inspired by a number of classic Christmas flavors or dishes, like gingerbread or mulled wine.

“These flavors or desserts all tend to be very sweet, rich and candied. It was really important for us to recreate the flavors, but still keep the cocktails balanced, delicious and fitting with The Dead Rabbit.”

The Christmas-themed drinks include The Gingerbread Man!, a riff on an Old Fashioned with flavors of gingerbread; Deck the Halls, a margarita-type beverage flavored with spiced apple syrup; and Frosty’s Flip, a mix of Irish whiskey, nutmeg, vanilla and a whole egg, served frozen.

“We’re really happy with the drinks, but they will only be available for the pop-up,” Bowie says. “They’re more playful and extravagant than we would normally serve at the bar.”

You can make reservations for The Dead Rabbit's Irish Christmas pop-up Jingle Jangle online here.