Who doesn't need a winter warmer come December? This festive party tipples from Boann Distillery make the perfect Christmas party treats.
The gin cocktail (Silks in the Bronx) uses the award-winning County Meath distillery’s Silks Gin, which launched this year and quickly picked up a gold medal at the Beverage Testing Institute Awards 2021.
Silks Gin’s signature botanicals are hand-foraged from the family’s orchard to produce a floral forward contemporary style gin with bright citrus and sweet florals on the nose.
Whistler Double Oaked Whiskey forms the base of the Whistler Spiced Pear Old Fashioned cocktail. A hand-selected, premium Irish whiskey crafted in small batches using some of Ireland’s finest malt and grain whiskeys, this winter spice cocktail is sure to please.
Or there’s the Whistler Irish coffee using the Whistler Cream liqueur, which combines the freshest Irish cream with the finest Boann Distillery Single Pot Still spirit.
The Whistler Irish Coffee
Ingredients:
1 oz The Whistler Irish Cream
1 oz The Whistler Double Oaked Irish Whiskey
8 oz hot coffee
1 tsp brown sugar
Directions:
Pour the coffee into a clear mug
Stir in the brown sugar until dissolved
Stir in the Irish Cream and Whiskey
Top with whipped cream, cinnamon, and chocolate shavings
The Whistler Spiced Pear Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
2 oz Whistler Double Oaked Whiskey
1 oz spiced pear syrup
2 dashes Angostura or Walnut Bitters
Orange Peel
Pear Slice
Ice
Pear Syrup ingredients
1 ripe pear cut into cubes
½ c sugar
1 c sugar
Cinnamon stick
Star anise
Directions:
In a rocks glass add the syrup, Whistler whiskey, and bitters.
Add ice and gently stir until blended and the ice dilutes slightly
Spritz orange peel over the glass
Garnish with sliced pears
To make the pear syrup:
Combine all of the ingredients in a small sauce pot
Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer
Simmer on low for 10 minutes
Strain while pushing on the pears to get as much juice as possible
Silks in the Bronx
Flavourful, fruity and sweet. A unique twist on a classic.
Ingredients:
50ml Silks Irish Dry Gin
25ml Dry Vermouth
15ml Sweet Vermouth
Craft Apple Cider to taste
Apple pleat to garnish
Directions:
Fill a cocktail shaker with Ice.
Pour over gin, dry vermouth, sweet vermouth. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds.
Strain into a chilled martini glass and top up with apple cider.
Garnish with an apple pleat.
Boann Distillery
Boann Distillery is a family-owned distillery based in Drogheda, born and believed in by Patrick and Marie Cooney, along with their family Sally-Anne, Celestine, Peter, Patrick and James.
With 40 years of experience in the Irish drinks industry, the Cooney family understands what it takes to create successful, premium brands.
Its award-winning range of spirits, includes ‘The Whistler’ Irish Whiskey, Silks Gin and Merrys Cream Liqueurs. This year alone it scooped six prizes at the World Whiskies Awards 2021, winning five accolades for its Whistler range - and was also crowned Best New Make spirit.
Another of its recent achievements was bringing the vintage mashbills back into circulation through its pot stills, recreated from long-lost distilleries of the late 19th and early 20th century.
The distillery’s global success is achieved by merging the old ways of whiskey production in copper pot stills, with cutting-edge, 21st-century nano-technology.
Boann employs just over 20 people at its €20million plant on the Platin Road in Drogheda.
