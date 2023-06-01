An Irish celebrity chef brings together some American classics in this sure-to-please breakfast recipe!

Bacon .. egg ... cheese ... bread! Chef Stuart works his usual magic in this simply tantalizing breakfast bake.

Chef Stuart's breakfast bacon, egg, and cheese bake recipe

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 Whole Grain Bread Loaf, crusts removed, sliced cubed

1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive oil

8 slices bacon, cut into 1⁄2 inch pieces

1 large onion, diced

1 26oz can crushed tomatoes, drained

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

3/4 cup extra sharp cheddar, shredded

3/4 cup mozzarella, shredded

1 green onion, chopped

Salt and pepper

6 eggs

Method

Preheat the oven to 375°F/ 190°C. In a bowl toss bread and olive oil together, sprinkle with salt and pepper to season. Toss on a sheet pan, and bake toast for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a saucepan, cook bacon until browned, about 8 minutes, set aside on a plate with paper towel to drain. Keep about 2 tablespoons of bacon fat in the pan.

Add the onion to the pan and cook for 3 minutes, add tomatoes, red pepper and cook for a further 2 minutes. Return all ingredients to a large bowl along with cheeses and scallion. Toss until well combined.

Transfer to glass baking dish, cover with foil, and bake for about 25 – 30 minutes.

Using a spatula or a cup, press down 6 holes in the bread, break and crack an egg into each indentation.

Return to the oven and bake for a further 10 minutes depending on how well done you want your eggs.

Scoop out with a spoon and serve immediately. This is great to serve with some hot chili sauce.

*Irish Chef Stuart O’Keeffe's philosophy is to cook “hearty but healthy," marrying the old-world goodness of Ireland with the abundant fresh offerings of California. Check out Chef Stuart's Facebook page and website for culinary tips, recipes, and food travels!