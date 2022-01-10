Breakfast, bruch, lunch or light dinner?! Eggs are the answer! This baked eggs with creamy spinach recipe for Ireland's food board is healthy and delicious.

The Irish love eggs! On average Irish eat three to four eggs per week and we're not surprised. The humble egg contains 10 percent of our daily protein, folate and iron requirement. It's also 3% of our calorie intake.

In fact, one egg has only 75 calories but 7 grams of high-quality protein, 5 grams of fat, and 1.6 grams of saturated fat, along with iron, vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids.

Without further a do here's a heathly, versatile recipe for baked eggs.

Baked eggs with creamy spinach recipe

Serves: 4 people

Time: 20 min

Nutrition per serving

Kcal: 768kcal

Protein: 31g

Total fat: 49g

Saturates:19g

Iron: 6.5mg

Carbs: 47g

Ingredients -

- 8 medium eggs

- A knob of butter

- 75g baby spinach, roughly chopped

- 2 tablesp. pesto

- 125ml cream

- 125g creamy goats’ cheese

- Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method -

Heat oven to Gas Mark 6, 200°C (400°F).

Grease 4 x 12cm round ovenproof dishes.

Mix together the spinach, pesto, cream, goats’ cheese and seasoning. Spoon this mixture into the dishes. Break two eggs into each dish.

Sprinkle the cheese over the top.

Bake in the oven for 10 minutes until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny.

Serve immediately with crusty bread.

30g finely grated cheese

To serve: Crusty bread.

For more Irish recipes visit Ireland's food board, Bord Bia.