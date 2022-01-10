Breakfast, bruch, lunch or light dinner?! Eggs are the answer! This baked eggs with creamy spinach recipe for Ireland's food board is healthy and delicious.
The Irish love eggs! On average Irish eat three to four eggs per week and we're not surprised. The humble egg contains 10 percent of our daily protein, folate and iron requirement. It's also 3% of our calorie intake.
In fact, one egg has only 75 calories but 7 grams of high-quality protein, 5 grams of fat, and 1.6 grams of saturated fat, along with iron, vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids.
Without further a do here's a heathly, versatile recipe for baked eggs.
Baked eggs with creamy spinach recipe
Serves: 4 people
Time: 20 min
Nutrition per serving
Kcal: 768kcal
Protein: 31g
Total fat: 49g
Saturates:19g
Iron: 6.5mg
Carbs: 47g
Ingredients -
- 8 medium eggs
- A knob of butter
- 75g baby spinach, roughly chopped
- 2 tablesp. pesto
- 125ml cream
- 125g creamy goats’ cheese
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method -
Heat oven to Gas Mark 6, 200°C (400°F).
Grease 4 x 12cm round ovenproof dishes.
Mix together the spinach, pesto, cream, goats’ cheese and seasoning. Spoon this mixture into the dishes. Break two eggs into each dish.
Sprinkle the cheese over the top.
Bake in the oven for 10 minutes until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny.
Serve immediately with crusty bread.
30g finely grated cheese
To serve: Crusty bread.
For more Irish recipes visit Ireland's food board, Bord Bia.
