Long before toast became the default, Irish kitchens turned out soda farls, quartered rounds of buttermilk bread cooked low and slow on a griddle until golden. This simple recipe, adapted from Imen McDonnell's "The Farmette Cookbook," brings that Irish farmhouse tradition straight to your own stovetop.

Imen McDonnell is an American-born writer who fell for an Irish farmer and then for Irish food. The following recipe is from her outstanding guide to Irish cooking and baking called "The Farmette Cookbook: Recipes and Adventures from My Life on an Irish Farm."

Soda Farls are made in the North of Ireland on a stovetop griddle for about 15 to 20 minutes per side and are usually eaten immediately. They're fantastic with butter or homemade jam filled with savory things like bacon or sausages.

How to make traditional Irish Soda Farls

Ingredients:

3–1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1–1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1–1/4 cups buttermilk (If you don't have buttermilk handy, pour a tablespoon of white vinegar or lemon juice into 1-1/4 cups of milk and wait ten minutes).

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Method:

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Make a well in the middle and gradually add the buttermilk, bringing the dough together with a mixing spoon. This recipe makes a soft dough, but the more buttermilk you incorporate, the better the bread tastes.

Turn the dough out onto a well-floured surface and knead it gently until it forms a smooth round shape, about 2 minutes.

Divide the dough in two, then knead both again into balls. Roll each out into a fairly thick disk, about 9 inches in diameter, and cut into quarters.

Preheat a griddle, cast iron pan, or heavy skillet over medium heat. To check the temperature of the pan, dust it with a little flour. Once the flour starts to turn a tan color, brush it off and turn the heat to low. Your griddle is now ready.

Place the falafel on the griddle until golden brown on one side, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook for another 5-10 minutes. The farls will rise into triangular pillows. Test for doneness by pressing the middle; if they still hold the indent of your finger, you must flip and continue to cook until firm.

Cool the cooked farls on a wire rack, cover with a damp tea towel to keep them soft, or leave uncovered if you prefer a drier crust. Slather in fresh butter and honey or marmalade to boost the flavor.

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* Originally published in July 2020, updated in September 2026.