Fáinne Óir (pronounced 'Fawn-ya-Or,' meaning 'The Gold Ring' in Irish) is a contemporary Irish dance drama set in Ireland during the 1840s at the time of the Famine.

After enjoying successful performances in Ireland and the US, the production team behind Fáinne Óir is looking forward to bringing the original Irish dance and music production online for a broadcast from Claremorris Town Hall in Co Mayo on March 26.

While some funding has been raised from Mayo County Council and several private individuals for scoring, rehearsals, and costumes, support is still needed to pay for the performance, filming, and the costs of the set, lights, and sound.

About Fáinne Óir

Featuring nine professional dancers and six musicians, Fáinne Óir tells the story of the O’Malleys, an Irish family living in the townland of Glanageeha in West Mayo during the Famine, between the years of 1845 and 1848.

It documents a tale of young love between Saoirse, the oldest of the three O’Malley daughters, and farmhand Diarmuid.

As the destructive potato blight hits Ireland, audiences are taken on a journey through music and dance as Diarmuid promises to protect his true love forever – even in the face of emigration to America and a new life in New York City.

Exploring themes of struggle, heartache, and young love, “Fáinne Óir” ultimately ends on a high note as the Golden Ring, a central theme of the show returns to its rightful place.

The production team for Fáinne Óir includes:

Kathy Fahey, a Co Mayo-based composer, producer, conductor of orchestras and many award-winning choirs

Ciara Sexton, Irish dancer and choreographer, a multi-world champion, and star of everything from Lord of the Dance to Riverdance and Heartbeat of Home

David Agnew, a professional musician for 40 years, recording artist, producer, mentor, teacher, and lecturer in creative development.

Dave McGauran, band leader, musical director, saxophonist with Riverdance, and musical director of many award-winning musicals.

How to support the online broadcast of Fáinne Óir

In order to meet their financial goals, the team behind Fáinne Óir has launched a Fund it page that offers rewards for each level of sponsorship:

Fund €10+ - Fáinne Óir postcard from Ireland with inspirational message, includes p&p.

Fund €15+ - Fáinne Óir postcard from Ireland with inspirational message, includes p&p + Digital download of show song sung by original Celtic Woman star Chloë Agnew.

Fund €40+ - Access to broadcast of live show and Fáinne Óir t-shirt.

Fund €60+ - Observe a dance rehearsal of show online through Zoom and access to broadcast of live show. (19 available.)

Fund €100+ - Access to show broadcast, t-shirt, and personalised video of cast shout-out for birthday, anniversary, or any special occasion. (6 available.)

Fund €100+ - Access to show broadcast, t-shirt, and virtual meet and greet with production team. (7 available.)

Fund €200+ - One-hour, one-on-one meeting with individual producers to discuss detailed aspects of staging Fáinne Óir. Kathy Fahey, composition and story creation, Ciara Sexton, choreography and casting, David Agnew, production budgeting, values, and creative coordination, and Dave McGauran, scoring and musical direction. Access to show broadcast. (4 available.)

Fund €500+ - Autographed, embossed and bound piano score, t-shirt, and access to show broadcast. (2 available.)

Fund €1000+ - Fáinne Óir gold ring used in performance. Engraved with Love and Loyalty. 2 available (one spare). Access to show broadcast. (2 available.)

The Fáinne Óir team is permitted to record, film, and broadcast in the scope of Ireland's current health restrictions, and they have budgeted for testing for the cast so they can remain a pod and perform as the elite artists they are.

You can learn more about Fáinne Óir on its website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and you can support the online broadcast of the original Irish dance production here.

