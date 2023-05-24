Hollywood icon Winona Ryder is reprising her role as Lydia Deetz in the upcoming "Beetlejuice" sequel.

Ryder, who learned of her Irish roots in 2018, will reunite with director Tim Burton and costars Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara in the sequel.

"Beetlejuice 2," which has begun filming in the UK, also features Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Jenna Ortega, and Justin Theroux, as well as composer and long-term Burton collaborator Danny Elfman.

Photos of Ryder on set as Lydia have circulated online, and she looks very much as she did 36 years ago:

Whoa! Winona Ryder is back as Lydia Deetz on the set of Beetlejuice 2! pic.twitter.com/gwKIjaaMcq — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) May 18, 2023

At this time plot details for "Beetlejuice 2" are unknown, although it appears Ortega will play the role of Lydia's daughter and Belluci is playing Beetlejuice's wife.

The sequel is due to arrive in theaters on September 6, 2024.

The 1988 film "Beetlejuice" was teenage Ryder's breakout role. She went on to star in films such as "Heathers," "Mermaids," "Edward Scissorhands," and "Dracula" in the 1980s and 90s.

The now 51-year-old actress found renewed success after starring in Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things."

In 2018, Ryder learned that an ancestor on her mother's side of the family was adopted from Ireland and that she herself has Irish roots.

Ryder said at the time: "I’m obsessed with Ireland. I was really into Irish literature and history when I was a kid and I loved The Pogues and U2, I was even accepted into Trinity College but couldn’t go."

She said it was very meaningful to learn about her Irish heritage.

“I found out there was a secret adoption a few generations back on my mum’s side and that I am in fact Irish.

“When I finally went there, it felt like going home.”