“When Women Won” is available to stream for free on the IFI Player until May 31.

The Irish Film Institute (IFI) has made Anna Rodgers’s acclaimed documentary “When Women Won” free-to-view on the IFI Player until this Sunday, May 31.

Coinciding with the second anniversary of the historic referendum which saw over 1.4 million Irish citizens vote to overturn the Irish Constitution’s controversial 8th amendment, the film tells the emotional inside story of the Together for Yes campaign.

Three Irish feminists, Grainne Griffin, Orla O’Connor, and Ailbhe Smyth, joined forces in the wake of the tragic death of Savita Halappanavar and set about establishing a grassroots, women-led social movement. Working with teams in every county in Ireland, they delivered a landslide victory in May 2016 to repeal the 8th Amendment which prohibited access to abortions in the Republic of Ireland.

Directed by Anna Rodgers and produced by Zlata Filipovic and Hugh Rodgers, "When Women Won" is a compelling and insightful documentary that recalls the highs and lows of the tumultuous campaign and captures one of the most seismic shifts in Irish society in recent history.

The film, commissioned by Together For Yes, features footage from filmmakers, campaigners and volunteers from all over the country who captured elements of this groundbreaking moment in Irish society, alongside archive material going back 35 years.

Speaking about the film’s release, director Anna Rodgers, said: "We are really grateful to the IFI for sharing 'When Women Won' with their audience as an exclusive online premiere.

"It’s great to to see cinemas and festivals seeking out alternative ways to exhibit the work of Irish filmmakers during this difficult time. We wanted to offer this as a free screening so there are no barriers to anyone watching it anywhere in the world."

You can watch the trailer for “When Women Won” below and you can view the entire documentary on IFI's website. To view it on your mobile device or tablet, you can download the IFI Player App.

