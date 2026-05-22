Sharing its first look at the upcoming series, MGM+ describes "The Westies" as "a gritty and kinetic crime drama centering on New York City’s infamously violent Irish gang of the same name."

"The series is set in the early 1980s, when the construction of the Jacob Javits Convention Center on the Westies’ home turf in Hell’s Kitchen promises a financial windfall," a synopsis of the eight-episode series says.

"Despite being outnumbered 50-to-one by the Five Families of the Italian Mafia, the Westies’ legendary brutality and cunning have given them the leverage necessary to share the spoils through a fragile détente.

"But internal conflict between the brash younger generation and the old-school leadership threatens to set a match to this powder keg, which will sweep the Westies into the FBI’s ever-deepening investigation into the Italian mafia."

"The Westies" is set to exclusively premiere on MGM+ on Sunday, July 12, in the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. Amazon MGM Studios Distribution will distribute in all other international territories.

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You can watch the first teaser for "The Westies" here:

Read more How the Irish Mob nearly wiped out the Italian Mafia in NYC

"The Westies" stars J.K. Simmons, Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, Stanley Morgan, Sarah Bolger, Jessica Frances Dukes, Hamish Allan-Headly, Vincent Walsh, Allen Leech, and Hilary McCormack.

Chris Brancato and Michael Panes serve as co-creators and executive producers.

MGM+ announced in March 2025 that it had ordered the original crime drama series from Brancato.

“We are thrilled to bring our viewers another provocative, exciting crime drama from the incomparable vision of Chris Brancato,” Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said at the time.

“Chris is a gifted showrunner who builds his stories around compelling characters operating in dangerous worlds about to explode.

"'The Westies' is him at his best, and we can’t wait to bring it to our MGM+ audience.”

Brancato said at the time: “'The Westies' has been a passion project of mine, and I can’t wait to bring it to life.

“This is a story about ambition, loyalty, and power, set against the backdrop of 1980s New York.

"I’m grateful to be working again alongside my collaborators Michael Panes and most especially with Michael Wright and the entire MGM+ team.”