"The Quiet Girl" ("An Cailín Ciúin") hasn’t been very accessible to US audiences, save for a brief release in New York and LA in December, but that’s about to change.

"The Quiet Girl" - which will compete in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars in March - will arrive in select US theaters on February 24.

Beloved by our film critic Cahir O’Doherty who calls it one of the best he’s ever seen, "The Quiet Girl" has had some journey since its debut last year. It’s captivated critics around the world and won a bunch of awards already. The low-budget production has made close to $1.5 million with hardly any exposure in America, a number that will increase significantly come the end of the month.

For first-time director Colm Bairéad, the success of his little film that could has been a life-changing experience, he told The Los Angeles Times last week. It will culminate at the Oscars next month for him and the film’s actors, including the stunning star, Catherine Clinch, who was only 11 years old when she was cast.

“This is a young girl who, before our film, had never acted in front of a camera before,” Bairéad says.

“It’s her first film, and just the idea of her being there on the red carpet, it’s fairy tale stuff. So, we’re just really excited for that moment and for her to experience that.”

Here are the US theaters where "The Quiet Girl" is being released:

Akron, OH - Nightlight Cinema - 3/17/23

Albany, NY - Spectrum 8 - 3/10/23

Albuquerque, NM - Guild Cinema - 3/10/23

Amherst, MA - Amherst Cinema Arts Center 3 -3/10/23

Asheville, NC - Fine Arts Theatre -3/10/23

Atlanta, GA - Midtown Art Cinemas 8 - 3/10/23

Baltimore, MD - Charles Theatre - 3/10/23

Boulder, CO - Boedecker Theater - 3/15/23

Brookline, MA - Coolidge Corner Theatre - 3/3/23

Buffalo, NY - North Park Theatre - 3/10/23

Burbank, CA - Burbank 16 - 3/3/23

Cambridge, MA - Landmark Kendall Square Cinema - 3/3/23

Charlotte, NC - The Independent Picture House - 3/10/23

Chicago, IL - Landmark's Century Centre Cinema - 2/24/23

Chicago, IL - River East 21 - 2/24/23

Chicago, IL - Gene Siskel Film Center - 3/10/23

Cincinnati, OH - Mariemont 4 - 3/10/23

Columbia, SC - Nickelodeon - 3/10/23

Columbus, OH - Gateway Film Center 8 - 3/10/23

Coral Gables, FL - Coral Gables Art Cinema - 3/24/23

Damariscotta, ME - Lincoln - 3/31/23

Dennis, MA - Cape Cinema - 3/10/23

Denver, CO - Chez Artiste - 3/10/23

Detroit, MI - Cinema Detroit - 3/10/23

Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre - Durham - 3/10/23

Eugene, OR - Broadway Metro - 3/10/23

Fort Worth, TX - Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth - 3/24/23

Frontenac, MO - Plaza Frontenac Cinema - 3/10/23

Indianapolis, IN - Keystone Art Cinema 7 - 3/10/23

Iowa City, IA - FilmScene - 3/10/23

Ithaca, NY - Cinemapolis 5 - 3/10/23

Mesilla, NM - Fountain Theatre - 3/17/23

Minneapolis, MN - MSP Film at The Main - 3/10/23

Montclair, NJ - Clairidge Cinemas 6 - 3/10/23

Montpelier, VT - Savoy - 3/10/23

Mountain View, CA - Century Cinema 16 - Mtn View - 3/10/23

New Haven, CT - Criterion Cinemas 9 - 3/10/23

New York, NY - Angelika Film Center (6) - 2/24/23

Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Museum of Art - 3/17/23

Pleasantville, NY - Jacob Burns Film Center - 3/10/23

Portland, ME - Portland Museum of Art - 3/10/23

Portland, OR - Living Room 6 - 3/10/23

Providence, RI - Avon Cinema - 3/10/23

Richmond, VA - Movieland 17 At Boulevard Square - 3/10/23

Rochester, NY - Little Theatre - 3/10/23

Salt Lake City, UT - Broadway Centre Cinemas - 3/10/23

San Diego, CA - Hillcrest Cinemas - 3/10/23

San Francisco, CA - Kabuki 8 - 2/24/23

San Luis Obispo, CA - Palm Cinema - 3/10/23

Santa Fe, NM - CCA Cinematheque - 3/10/23

Sarasota, FL - Burns Court - 3/10/23

Scottsdale, AZ - Camelview at Fashion Square - 3/3/23

Seattle, WA - SIFF Cinema at the Uptown - 3/10/23

Springfield, MO - Moxie Cinema 2 - 3/10/23

St. Charles, IL - Charlestowne 18 - 3/17/23

St. Johnsbury, VT - Catamount Film & Arts Ctr - 3/10/23

St. Petersburg, FL - Green Light Cinema - 3/10/23

Tulsa, OK - Circle Cinema - 3/10/23

Washington, DC - Avalon 2 - 3/10/23

Washington, DC - Landmark E Street Cinema - 3/10/23

Waterville, ME - Maine Film Center - 3/10/23

West Hampton Beach, NY - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center - 3/17/23

West Hollywood, CA - Sunset 5 - 2/24/23

Williamstown, MA - Images Cinema - 3/17/23

Winston-Salem, NC - Aperture Cinema - 3/10/23

*A version of this article first appeared in the February 15 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.