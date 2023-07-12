Sharon Horgan, who was raised in Co Meath, is nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series and Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series categories for the 75th Emmy Awards.

In the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series category, Horgan is up against Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale"), Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), Keri Russell (“The Diplomat"), and Sarah Snook (“Succession").

In the writing category, Horgan is nominated alongside Dave Finkel and Brett Baer. The trio is up against the writing teams for “Andor,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Last of Us,” “Succession,” and “The White Lotus.”

“Bad Sisters” is also nominated in the Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series category (Dearbhla Walsh) and the Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series category (Nina Gold and Lucy Amos.)

Surprisingly, however, “Bad Sisters” missed out on the Outstanding Drama Series, nor did any of the other ensemble cast members land an acting nomination.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Apple TV+ describes "Bad Sisters," which is set in Ireland, as a "delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller."

The show, Apple TV+ says, follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Alongside Horgan, the show stars Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the (Irish) Garvey sisters.

After a critically acclaimed first season, Apple TV+ confirmed that "Bad Sisters" will be back for a second season.

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced today, July 12, from the Hollywood Athletic Club. There are more than 20,000 voting members of the Academy and this year's nominations marked the highest voter participation in Emmy history.

"Succession" holds this year's top spot with 27 Emmy nominations followed by "The Last of Us" (24), "The White Lotus" (23), and "Ted Lasso" (21).

The 75th Emmy Awards is currently scheduled to broadcast live on FOX on Monday, September 18, from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE.