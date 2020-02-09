Who will win the Oscar? The 92nd Academy Awards airs tonight, February 9, at 8pm EST.

The Carlow-raised Irish star, Saoirse Ronan, is nominated for the fourth time, for her role in "Little Women," while Scorsese's "The Irishman" picked up ten Oscar nominations for 2020.

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for a Best Actress Award at the Oscars for her performance in "Little Women," while "The Irishman", based on the life of Irish American gangster Frank Sheeran, has been nominated as Best Movie along with nine other awards.

Ronan, who was born in The Bronx, New York, to Irish parents and raised in County Carlow, was nominated for her role as Jo March, in the Greta Gerwig-directed, adaptation of "Little Women." In the past, Ronan has received nominations for "Atonement" (Best Supporting Actress, 2008), "Brooklyn" (Best Actress, 2016) and "Lady Bird" (Best Actress, 2018). Maybe this will be her year!

fourth time academy award nominee saoirse ronan ✨ pic.twitter.com/bKaTYBc3I5 — saoirse ronan archive (@archivesaoirse) January 13, 2020

The big winner when it comes to nominations this year was the supervillain origin story, "Joker", starring Joaquin Phoenix, which nabbed 11 nods. The World War One epic "1917," "The Irishman," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" all picked up ten nominations apiece.

Other stars up for the Best Actress Oscar are Cynthia Erivo for "Harriet," Scarlett Johansson for "Marriage Story," Renee Zellweger for "Judy" and Charlize Theron for "Bombshell."

The films nominated for best picture are "Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood," "Parasite."

1917 - 10 Noms pic.twitter.com/HEfBHxCaSi — Sunny (@saiprasadd_511) January 13, 2020

The best director nominations go to Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman," Bong Joon-ho for "Parasite," Sir Sam Mendes for "1917," Quentin Tarantino for "Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood," Todd Phillips for "Joker."

The nominees for the best actor Oscar are Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker," Leonardo DiCaprio for "Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood," Antonio Banderas for "Pain And Glory," Adam Driver for "Marriage Story" and Jonathan Pryce for "The Two Popes."

Florence Pugh, a co-star of Ronan's in "Little Women," is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The rest of the nominees are Kathy Bates for "Richard Jewell," Laura Dern for "Marriage Story," Scarlett Johansson for "Jojo Rabbit," and Margot Robbie for "Bombshell."

The nominees for the best supporting Oscar, among male actors, are Tom Hanks for "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood," Sir Anthony Hopkins for "The Two Popes," Brad Pitt for "Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood," Al Pacino for "The Irishman," Joe Pesci for "The Irishman."

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles, on February 9.

