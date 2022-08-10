Aussie star Russell Crowe is in Ireland filming his new movie "The Pope's Exorcist" and is reportedly dropping big money to rent the Dalkey house where Matt Damon shacked up during Covid.

Looks like Russell Crowe has taken up residence in the same Dublin mansion Matt Damon and his family hunkered down in just as Covid swept the world in March of 2020.

Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot are in Dublin where he’s filming the new thriller "The Pope’s Exorcist", and according to an exclusive in the Sunday World, Russell is plonking down nearly €15,000 per week to stay in the same seaside pile that the Damons made their own.

Mount Eagle in Killiney, not far from Bono’s place, is three stories and overlooks Killiney Bay. It’s got seven beds and seven baths, so plenty of room for Crowe to spread out.

Damon and his family stayed put in Killiney with their family for the pandemic’s first few months; they were in Ireland because he was shooting a film there.

Crowe has been pictured all over Dublin these past few days, including at Trinity College and City Hall on Dame Street which have served as locations for filming.

Hollywood actor Russell Crowe filming scenes for his new movie ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ at #Dublin City Hall and Dublin Castle. Video by Steve Humphreys @stevehpix for @Independent_ie #RussellCrowe #ThePopesExorcist pic.twitter.com/EL3FGT8XDY — Steve Humphreys (Deluxe Edition) (@stevehpix) August 4, 2022

The Sunday World also reports that Crowe, a frequent visitor to Ireland, is pals with TV and radio host Ryan Tubridy and that they met for lunch in a Dalkey restaurant.

"The Pope’s Exorcist" sees Crowe playing the real-life Vatican exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth, who supposedly performed over 100,000 exorcisms before he died in 2016. Sony Pictures recently released this photo of Crowe in character:

.@RussellCrowe stars in #ThePopesExorcist, inspired by the actual memoirs of Father Gabriele Amorth, The Vatican’s Chief Exorcist. Now in production. @PopesExorcist pic.twitter.com/cDGUbBI4vD — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 3, 2022

*This column first appeared in the August 10 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.