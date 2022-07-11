Fancy sharing the screen with none other than Oscar-winner Russell Crowe in none other than Ireland? Now could be your chance!

A casting call has been posted searching for extras for “The Popes Exorcist,” starring Russell Crowe which will be filming in Bray, Co Wicklow and Dublin later this summer.

Film producers are looking for "people with excellent availability throughout August and September in the Bray/ South Dublin area" to apply for the paid gig.

“The film is set in Spain/ Italy in 1995 so we are looking for some Mediterranean/ South American looking men and women - young and old," the casting call says.

“We are also looking for some black men and women over 50 who could pull off a cardinal or priest look. If you think this is you then we'd love to hear from you.

“We're looking for both men and women, mostly adults though there will be some teenagers required as well.

“Ladies: We're looking for natural looks please - no acrylic nails or tattooed eyebrows, fake tan, visible tattoos or facial piercings.

“Gents: No fade haircuts please. No visible tattoos or facial piercings.

“As this is a costumed production, inclusion of accurate costume measurements (Bust/Chest, Waist, Hips, Inseam, Shoe Size) are required upon application submission and 2 current photos - non filtered (head & shoulders and full length please).”

The casting call says that “The Pope’s Exorcist” will be shooting beginning in August with "various dates" up until the end of September.

Continuity will be required meaning the same background artists will be required for multiple shoot days, the casting call notes, adding, "The more flexible your availability, the better!"

Applicants must be 18 and over and have a right to work in Ireland. If interested, you can apply online here.

The Hollywood Reporter says that in "The Pope's Exorcist," Russell Crowe will portray real-life figure Father Gabriele Amorth, a priest who acted as chief exorcist of the Vatican and who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime.

Elsewhere, Crowe has wrapped filming on Peter Farrelly’s "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," which is based on the book of the same name by Joanna Molloy and John "Chickie" Donohue.