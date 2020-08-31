Hollywood superstar Matt Damon has moved into a stunning Georgian mansion in South Dublin after returning to Ireland to film Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel", according to reports.

Matt Damon, who spent almost two months in Dublin during the early stages of lockdown, is reportedly paying almost €15,000 a week to live it up in the Dublin suburb of Killiney, near Dalkey where he stayed during his previous stay.

Located on the Vico Road in Killiney, the mansion is owned by businessman Alistair Tidey, who bought it for a huge €3.8 million in 1997, making it the most expensive house ever sold in Ireland at the time.

Tidey currently lives in the Caribbean, according to the Irish Independent, and rents out the 5,000 sq ft property through an agency.

Damon and his family will be able to enjoy spectacular uninterrupted views of Killiney Bay from the new home which also offers complete privacy.

The four-acre grounds ensure that Damon and his family are far removed from prying eyes and the tiered gardens also feature a tennis court, swimming pool, and formal garden.

The Georgian mansion also comes complete with a two-story coach house, which has been converted into a gym and sauna and also boasts two additional bedrooms.

Damon previously caused a stir while staying in Ireland during the early stages of COVID-19 lockdown. The Hollywood A-lister was frequently spotted jogging on Killiney Hill and was memorably snapped carrying swimming gear in a reusable SuperValu shopping bag as he went swimming in Dalkey.

Damon arrived in Dublin in March with his wife Luciana Barrosa, and their children, Isabella, Gia and Stella to film "The Last Duel."

Filming was put on hold, however, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but Damon decided to remain in Ireland during lockdown for more than two months rather than return to the USA, describing his stay in Ireland as a "fairytale."

The famous actor has now returned with filming set to resume. Fellow Hollywood A-listers Adam Driver and Ben Affleck also feature in the movie, meaning there could be even more celebrity sightings over the coming months.

