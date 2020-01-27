The Irish dance show that started it all is celebrating its 25th anniversary

Riverdance, which launched Irish dancing into the mainstream in 1994, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new worldwide tour next year.

Read More: Riverdance stars in Dublin are living their dream

While Riverdance originated as an interval act starring Michael Flatley and Jean Butler during the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, it premiered as a full-length show at Dublin’s Point Theater in February 1995.

It’s our birthday... 25 years ago today, #Riverdance burst onto the stage for the very first time as the interval act in the Eurovision Song Contest 1994 , Do you remenber where you saw this iconic performace? Publiée par Riverdance sur Mardi 30 avril 2019

Announced on October 5, Riverdance will be touring 45 cities from January through June 2020.

Riverdance says: “The New 25th Anniversary Production is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the show, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.”

The famous Irish dance show will return to New York City for a special run at the famous Radio City Music Hall between March 10 - 15, just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. It will be the show’s first time returning to the Big Apple in ten years.

NYC: We are back where it all began @RadioCityMusicHall celebrating with our New 25th Anniversary Show , March 10-15! @... Publiée par Riverdance sur Vendredi 4 octobre 2019

Read More: Riverdance triumphantly returns to the stage in Dublin

Riverdance will also be touring in Canada, the UK, and Belgium, as well as a homecoming run at Dublin’s 3Arena in February.

Riverdance - back home where it all began. 20 members of the original Riverdance troupe who were in the show when it... Publiée par Riverdance sur Samedi 5 octobre 2019

On October 5, 20 members of the original Riverdance troupe joined members of the current troupe - none of whom were born when Riverdance began! - for a special photo outside of Dublin’s 3Arena.

The original Riverdance troupe members who attended are Frieda Gray, Andrea Kelly, Belinda Murphy, Lorna Bradley, Eileen Martin, Ronan McCormack, Susan Ginnety, Sabrina Carty, Niamh O’Connor, Colm O’Shea, Dara O’Shea, Lucia Rafter, Joanne Doyle, Lorcan Murphy, Rachel Byrne, Leanda Ward, Emer O’Grady, Tracey Taaffe, Joan Rafter, Kelley Byrne.

The Under 25 years of age cast are Amy-Mae Dolan, Fergus Fitzpatrick, Megan Walsh, Jack Quinn, Gerard Byrne, Sarah Gaughran, Adrienne O’Se, Matthew Gardiner, Colm Brien, Lorna Collins, Emma Mannion, Tomas O’Se, Anthony O Connor and Caoimhe Chan.

For more information about Riverdance tickets, head over to their website.

Read More: WATCH: Bride who was in Riverdance puts on epic Irish dance show at her wedding

Have an Irish dancing story you want to share? Head over to our dedicated Facebook group, or sign up for our Contributor's Network!

Will you be getting tickets for the Riverdance 25th anniversary tour? Let us know in the comments!

* Originally published on Oct 9, 2019.