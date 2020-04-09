Yvonne McNelis, a former Riverdance star, treated her wedding guests to an Irish dance show they'll never forget

McNelis put on an "epic" Irish dance show at her wedding in Ireland last weekend.

Danielle Barron, a friend of the talented Irish dancing bride, captured the exciting Irish dance show and shared her video on Twitter on June 11:

Here's something to cheer everyone up... My friend got married on Friday and she used to be in @Riverdance... As did many of her family and friends. It was EPIC! pic.twitter.com/PPHFfH3b6H — Danielle Barron (@MedEdHead) June 11, 2019

Gaining nearly three thousand likes as of Wednesday morning, Barron's video has gone viral and was even featured on the American morning show 'Good Morning America.'

The best part? McNelis said her performance was a surprise!

"My sisters and I kept the Riverdance performance a surprise for him [the groom] and his family," McNelis said. "They were blown away by it and were very proud."

McNelis, a physiotherapist, also told Good Morning America that she and her sisters now run their own Irish dance school in Co Donegal, The McNelis Cunningham Boyle Academy, which enjoyed great success at this year's World Irish Dancing Championships.

The outstanding video even got a shoutout from the official Riverdance account:

Congratulations Yvonne & Brian  what a great video    https://t.co/fYaBungDOQ — Riverdance (@Riverdance) June 11, 2019

Have you ever seen an Irish dance show at a wedding? Let us know in the comments, or send through your pictures and videos to Submit@IrishCentral.com!