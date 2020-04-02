Irish dancing is in the genes for this family!

An Irish great-grandma, grandmother, and granddaughter held an audience captive when they took the stage at a feis to perform a traditional three-hand reel together.

The video, shared by The Little Irish Dancer on YouTube, shows how the threesome quickly had the crowd cheering and clapping to the beat. Even better, the three-hand was accompanied by some fantastic live Irish music.

While the young girl may have stolen the show with her own solo step, the Irish great-grandma and grandmother certainly held their own with a lively yet coordinated rendition of a three-hand reel.

In a time where Irish dancing has become increasingly competitive and accused of excessive pageantry, it is so lovely to see this family return to their roots with a simple and traditional step about.

The best part? Hugs and kisses from the rightfully proud “gramma” and “great-granny” for the young girl at the end of their performance!

Watch here!

