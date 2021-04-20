Inspired by the Bond movie, Tomorrow Never Dies, this utterly eco-friendly home looking like heaven!

The County Meath-born, James Bond actor Pierce Bronson and his wife of 19 years, Keely Shaye Smith, put their Malibu beach mansion on the market, for $100 million back in September 2020, as they're now based out of Hawaii. We just can't quite believe it hasn't been snapped up... even if it is a whopping $100 million.

Brosnan starred in four James Bond movies, dating from 1995 to 2002: 'GoldenEye,' 'Tomorrow Never Dies,' 'The World Is Not Enough' and 'Die Another Day.'

The Irish star was very much involved in creating this Malibu eco-mansion having been inspired by Thai buildings while filming Tomorrow Never Dies. Brosnan created the stunning home by combining two plots of land, which he purchased for $5.1 million and $2.25 million in 2000.

Neighbors on Malibu's Broad Beach include Cher, Mel Gibson, Steven Spielberg, and Goldie Hawn.

Brosnan was very involved in the design and choice of all eco-products for the Malibu house. When they built the home Brosnan and Shaye Smith were determined that it would set a new standard in being eco-friendly.

The home is located on more than an acre and includes nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The house uses solar panels to heat the house's outdoor pool and guest cabana and also sells electricity back to the local grid. There's also a water recycling plant on-site along with a waste disposal system, custom-built energy-saving lighting, and a solar-powered revolving compost heap. The wood used in the home is natural and recycled wood and it uses low-flow toilets.

The real estate agent Christopher Cortazzo's site describes the house as "once in a lifetime."

"This retreat is surrounded by wrap-around lanais and courtyards that invite yoga at dawn, relaxing afternoons, sunset cocktails, and effortless entertaining beneath the stars," the description reads.

"On a rare parcel of more than one acre with approximately 117 feet of beachfront, Orchid House is created for resort-style living."

What's it like inside? Well, the master suite spans 4,000 square feet and comes with two fireplaces, an art studio, and a deck that looks out to the ocean.

The lower level of the home includes a screening room with seats for 20, two bars, and climate-controlled wine storage with space for about 200 bottles. Elsewhere, there’s a music room, a gym, and a spa with two soaking tubs.

Wow!! Even James Bond would be impressed. Not so bad for an Irish lad in Meath!

* Originally published in Sept 2020, updated in April 2021.