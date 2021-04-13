Sinead Coady and Seamus Hennessy, the owners of Spinners Bar and the adjacent Spinners Takeaway in Co Kilkenny, have decided to raffle off their successful businesses after a series of life-changing events while raising money for charity at the same time.

The couple told IrishCentral that they've built up the pub and takeaway, located in Lower Kilmacow, South Kilkenny, over the past seven years.

The pub, like so many others across Ireland, was forced to close in March 2020, but thankfully the takeaway was able to stay open.

As if the closure of the pub wasn't enough, right before COVID took hold, Seamus received a cancer diagnosis which the couple says "shook us to the core" as they were suddenly faced with "an epic battle of endless hospital appointments and treatments all while hoping for no complications.

“Then the seriousness of the pandemic struck us and while we were fighting our health battle the world was locking down. Thankfully, Seamus has fought the battle and essentially won it."

The couple explained that they had always "toyed" with the idea of doing something else for work, and ultimately decided that once Seamus was well enough and the pandemic had subsided that they "would take more time for us and explore all the options we could in the world."

Looking back, the couple says they had "loved every minute" of getting their successful pub and takeaway businesses up and running.

“But for the future, we took the leap of faith and made the decision to essentially give the pub and takeaway ‘away’ on the Raffall site in a prize draw competition.

“Our thinking was: we've had some great years in these businesses so why not give someone else the chance to own their own businesses, but without the usual risks and costs associated with a business start-up?

“So as we close a great chapter in our lives after making many friends along the way, someone lucky will start a new chapter in their life with this life-changing prize."

The prize, with a chance to win costing just £20 (€23 / $27), includes the pub and its valid license, the fully-equipped adjacent takeaway restaurant, as well as a two-bedroom apartment above the pub.

In addition, the couple is also giving away £15,000/€17,500 cash.

On top of that, the couple has decided to donate 10 percent of all ticket sales to Solas Cancer Centre.

"For obvious reasons, this charity is close to us, not only by their location in Waterford, but also we've seen the excellent services they provide," the couple explained.

You can learn about the Irish pub and takeaway raffle on Facebook and Instagram. You can enter for a chance to win via Raffall here. The competition will end on Monday, September 13, or when the last of the 40,000 tickets is sold - whichever occurs first.

