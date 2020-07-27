Mel Gibson reportedly recovered from COVID-19 after being treated with the anti-viral drug Remdesivir in April.

The 64-year-old Irish Australian actor, whose condition was kept private, spent a week in the hospital after being infected with the virus.

“He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital,” his representative told Australia's Daily Telegraph.

“He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.”

The controversial actor was recently in the press again over alleged anti-semitic and homophobic comments he made to Winona Ryder in the 1990s.

Gibson, who is based in Los Angeles, was seen strolling around Malibu on July 12, wearing a face mask below his nose, The Daily Mail reports. He was accompanied by his partner Rosalind Ross, 30, who was also wearing her mask incorrectly.

Breaking news: President Trump has secured more than 500,000 treatment courses of the drug remdesivir for American hospitals through September. — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) June 29, 2020

Remdesivir is the first antiviral drug to show effectiveness against the deadly virus in human clinical trials in limiting hospitalization stays, ABC News reports.Patients typically receive treatment with the drug for five days, using six vials of the medication.

On May 1, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the medication.

In June, the Trump administration bought 90 percent of the world’s available stock of the medication from Gilead Sciences, Inc.

The US pharmaceutical company recently announced that is would be expanding its operations in Ireland and opening a new base in Dublin.

