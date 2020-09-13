Irish actors Pierce Brosnan and Brendan Gleeson will lend their voices to the upcoming film “Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.”

The animated feature, which is based on the popular Riverdance stage show franchise, is a co-production between UK animation studio Aniventure and River Productions.

"Riverdance: The Animated Adventure" follows an Irish boy named Keegan and his Spanish friend Moya as they journey into the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus (Irish Elk) and learn to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life.

According to the producers of the film, “the animated musical comedy will reintroduce the legendary stage show to a new generation in a way never before seen or experienced.”

The film was written by Dave Rosenbaum and Tyler Werrin and is directed by Rosenbaum and Eammon Butler.

The film will feature Bill Wheelman’s musical score, combining main themes from the original stage show score with new arrangements.

The score was recorded remotely during the COVID-19 lockdown using a 73-piece orchestra on a socially-distanced Vienna concert stage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brosnan will voice the role of King of the Megaloceros Giganteus, while Gleeson and Irish actor John Kavanagh will voice villain characters.

Lilly Singh, Jermaine Fowler, Pauline McLynn, Aisling Bea, Sam Hardy and Hannah Herman Cortes round out the voice cast.

"The breadth and depth of the comedic and dramatic talent of this cast resonates with every line. Their vast experiences and wild imaginations delivered brilliantly nuanced performances which will thrill their fans and charm new audiences,” said Rosenbaum in a statement.

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

