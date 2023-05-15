Irish-language rap trio Kneecap are set to star in a black-comedy drama about the culture of post-Troubles Belfast.

The film, which is called "Kneecap" and features a mixture of the Irish and English languages, will be screened at the Cannes Film Market later in May in a bid to attract distributors and festival organizers from around the world.

The Cannes Film Market runs in conjunction with the renowned Cannes Film Festival and aims to connect filmmakers with people working in film financing.

Kneecap's movie, which is written by Scottish writer Rich Peppiatt, will be able to buyers during the upcoming market between May 16 and May 24.

Kneecap member, Móglaí Bap, told Hot Press that the film is not about the band's personal stories.

"It’s not our own personal stories – our characters have their own fictional stories. But it’s the Kneecap timeline, which is all true. The bits about being in the news will all be in the movie, and the backstories will be intertwined in that," Móglaí Bap told Hot Press.

The film follows Kneecap as they begin molding the Irish language to "fit their tough, anarchic, hedonistic lives", according to the film's synopsis.

The film is financed by BFI (awarding National Lottery funding), Screen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán, TG4, and Northern Ireland Screen.

Irish actor Michael Fassbender is rumored to play a role in the film after being spotted on set earlier this year.

Kneecap, a West Belfast trio consisting of members Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí, have been growing in prominence since the release of their debut single C.E.A.R.T.A (Irish for rights) in 2017.

The group was inspired by all-night parties in West Belfast, which featured a blend of Irish traditional music and techno.

Mo Chara, meanwhile, told the New York Times last year that the group is attempting to highlight that Irish language music does not to revolve around "rural traditional music".

The group's consistent reference to drugs has also left them at odds with hardline Irish republicans, who often take a zero-tolerance approach to narcotics.

"We’re screaming about the ‘Ra even though the ‘Ra would probably shoot us for doing all of these sorts of thing," Móglaí Bap told the New York Times.

Listen to some Kneecap's top tracks on Spotify: