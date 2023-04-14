Irish actor Michael Fassbender and his wife Alicia Vikander met on the set of their 2016 film "The Light Between Oceans," so it’s not surprising that they plan to team up again for another project, a Korean thriller called "Hope."

The husband and wife's new project will feature Korean as the primary language, according to Deadline who broke the news about "Hope," but Fassbender and Vikander are set to be speaking English in the film.

Filming will take place in Korea later this year under the direction of Na Hong-Jin, creator of the 2016 hit "The Wailing," which impressed the couple.

Deadline describes "Hope" as: “The largely Korean-language film will follow the residents of Hopo Port, where a mysterious discovery is made on the outskirts of the remote harbor town.

"Before long, the residents find themselves in a desperate fight for survival against something they have never encountered before."

Plus M Entertainment, who is set to distribute "Hope" internationally, said: “Director Na’s new project 'Hope' is not only a high-quality film but an enthusiastic project that has the potential to expand its IP to various content distribution channels.

"Above all, we’ve decided to invest in this project because we have the utmost trust in director Na’s creative vision. Plus M will collaborate and support Hope to make it a global success."

Fassbender, who was born in Germany and raised in Killarney, Co Kerry, will be seen in "Next Goal Wins" from buzzy director Taika Waititi later this year, as well as "The Killer," an upcoming David Fincher film.

Fassbender and Vikander, who welcomed a son in 2021, famously keep their personal lives pretty private but are understood to have been living in Lisbon, Portugal since 2017. Last Christmas, Fassbender paid a visit to his alma mater in Killarney, much to the delight of students and staff.

No release date for "Hope" has been reported yet.