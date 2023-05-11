"The Banshees of Inisherin" certainly raised the profile of Kerry Condon, one of its Oscar nominees – the Tipperary native just signed on the dotted line to appear with Brad Pitt in his Formula One-themed movie being produced by Apple Studios.

The film doesn’t have a name yet, but according to Deadline, which broke the news about Condon’s casting, the plot sees Pitt playing “a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver’s teammate. Condon is set to play the team’s technical director, overseeing the design and development of the sophisticated race car.”

Apple paid big bucks for the film, which is being co-produced by F1 racing legend Lewis Hamilton – in the range of $130-$140 million, so hopes are high that it will deliver the goods.

Last August, Eve Hewson, the daughter of U2 frontman Bono, told Jimmy Fallon that she had a "verbal agreement" to appear in the film after speaking with Pitt.

Hewson said that she told Pitt she would do "anything" to appear in the film, even if it meant she only had one line, such is her obsession with Formula One.

Pitt reportedly told the Irish actress that he had been very impressed by her performance in the Netflix mini-series "Behind Her Eyes."

Meanwhile, Condon, 40, has a number of other films lined up as 2023 progresses. Later this year she’ll co-star in "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" on Disney+ and "In the Land of Saints and Sinners," with Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds.

The Irish actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards in March for her stunning performance in Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" but ultimately lost out to Jamie Lee Curtis. Condon, however, won the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the film.

Condon has collaborated with McDonagh on four occasions, appearing in his plays "The Lieutenant of Inishmore" and "The Cripple of Inishmaan" before appearing in the film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" in 2017.

*This column first appeared in the May 10 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.