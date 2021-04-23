The 93rd Academy Awards will air on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET.

A special night is in store for all the Oscar nominees, especially for Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon, whose film Wolfwalkers has been nominated for best animation feature.

In preparation for a night of glitz and glam, we've taken a trip down memory lane and put together the complete list of Irish people who have been honored with an Oscar in the past.

Best Supporting Actor

In 1944 Barry Fitzgerald was awarded best supporting actor for his role in Going My Way. He was the only person to be nominated in two different acting categories for the same role in the same movie in the same year.

Best Supporting Actress

Brenda Fricker won best supporting actress in 1989 for her role in My Left Foot. The biographical comedy-drama film directed by Jim Sheridan followed the story of a boy named Christy Brown who suffered from severe cerebral palsy, and could only control his left foot. Fricker played his mother in the film.

Best Original Screenplay

This award went to Neil Jordan for the movie The Crying Game in 1992, which he wrote and directed.

Best Adapted Screenplay

In 1938 George Bernard Shaw won best adapted screenplay for the film Pygmalion, which was based on the play by the same name by Shaw.

Best Documentary Short

Connie Marrinan took the award in 2005 for her documentary A Note of Triumph: The Golden Age of Norman Corwin. Marrinan was born in the United States but holds both Irish and American citizenship.

Best Live Action Short

Father and daughter, Terry and Oorlagh George from Northern Ireland, won best live action short for their film The Shore in 2011. While Benjamin Cleary won in 2015 for the drama film Stutterer.

Best Original Song

Irish songwriter Glen Hansard won an Oscar alongside Marketa Irglova in 2007 for the song Falling Slowly in the movie Once.

Best Production Design

Set decorator Josie MacAvin was nominated on three separate occasions and eventually won his Oscar in 1985 for the film Out of Africa.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Michèle Burke from County Kildare won for her skills in the movie Bram Stoker's Dracula.