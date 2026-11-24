Irish dancers - with Derry accents! - are being sought for Lisa McGee's upcoming Netflix series "Jig."

McGee - the Derry native mastermind of "Derry Girls" and "How to Get to Heaven from Belfast" - shared the casting call on social media on Tuesday evening.

"We are looking for talented female Irish dancers aged 18 - 22 with flawless Derry accents," says the casting call, which is being run through Orla O'Connor Casting.

As well as being "highly skilled" in Irish dancing, applicants must be female or female-identifying, available next summer and autumn, and based in Ireland / the UK.

The casting call noted that applicants do not need to have acting experience, but "must have a keen interest in drama."

Applicants must be at least 18 years old due to "mature themes, adult content, and working hour requirements," the casting call says.

To apply, Irish dancers can send a recent photo with full name, dance experience, and location for consideration to [email protected].

The deadline to apply is February 26, 2027.

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McGee's new six-part mockumentary, which was announced by Netflix in August, "will be set in the high-stakes world of competitive Irish dancing."

A synopsis for the series that is set to begin filming in Northern Ireland next year reads: “Best friends Cara and Fletcher, from the struggling Sweeney School of Dance in Derry, take on their sworn rivals in Florida, a slick, sponsored, seemingly unbeatable operation.

“We follow both teams as they journey towards the all-important World Championships.

“But who will lift that trophy?”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McGee is writing "Jig" and will executive produce with Liz Lewin, Caroline Leddy, and Suzanne Mackie. London-based Orchid Pictures is producing the series.

JIG – a brand new comedy series from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee – is a six part mockumentary set in the high-stakes world of competitive Irish dancing. Production begins in Northern Ireland in 2027. — Netflix (@netflix) August 26, 2026

McGee's new Netflix mockumentary bears the same name as a real 2011 documentary that followed Irish dancers from around the world as they trained and competed for the 2010 World Irish Dancing Championships, hosted that year in Glasgow, Scotland.

The documentary featured one Irish dancer with a flawless Derry accent, Brogan McCay. Now an adult, McCay responded to news about McGee's upcoming Irish dance series back in August.

"I'm really keen to see how Lisa McGee does it," McCay said on social media.

"I think she has done phenomenal with 'Derry Girls' in terms of Derry; people had a lot of opinions about that since the Troubles. Since 'Derry Girls,' people love Derry, and tourism has boosted.

"I have full faith and confidence that she will do the same thing with this new show."

McCay continued: "[Irish] dancing has had a lot of bad press recently, a lot of controversy, which is a shame.

"But if you ask any dancer what their takeaway from all their competitive years is, most of them will say the friendships - we all have friends all over the world now because of it.

"Lisa McGee has said something she is so passionate about is that female friendship side of things, and I think that will be phenomenal if that's showcased."

McCay noted how she and Julia O'Rourke, her New York-based competitor in the 2011 documentary, are now 27 years old and still good friends.