Cillian Murphy and Jessie Buckley are set to star in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film adaptation of Irish author Kevin Barry's "The Heart in Winter."

The film, which will follow two star-crossed fugitives trying to find a place for themselves in the American West, is due to come out in 2028, according to Deadline.

Murphy, from Co Cork, and Buckley, from Co Kerry, are “the only two actors that could play these characters," Spielberg told Deadline.

“This story is about the people who refused to settle for a life that is less than they deserve but maybe more than they can handle.

“Jessie and Cillian were the first people to ever come to mind for this, and they also have never made a film together.”

In 2024, Murphy became the first Irish-born actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his lead role in "Oppenheimer," while Buckley became the first Irish woman to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards earlier this year for her role in "Hamnet."

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Spielberg is developing the untitled film for Focus Features, which produced this year's blockbuster "Hamnet," which secured Buckley's first-ever Oscar win.

“I’m really excited to be working with Kujo at Focus after doing 'Hamnet' together, so it’s a reunion in a sense for Jessie, and it’s also a reunion for PTA, who did 'Phantom Thread' at Focus Features,” Spielberg said.

“It’s going to be a real hybrid production with Universal handling production, who will release through the Focus label, and both teams are going to work very closely with each other, which I’m very excited for as I know both worlds at Universal intimately.”

The script is being written by another Oscar winner, Paul Thomas Anderson, Deadline reports.

Spielberg told Deadline: “It’s really the excitement for me to get to work together with my dear friend and colleague Paul Thomas Anderson on a genre, but more particularly, the genre notwithstanding, a story that quite quickly became close to both our hearts and we felt that we could do as a team.”

Spielberg told Deadline that he and Anderson had been talking about potentially working together since January and they very much wanted to make something set in America in the late 1800s.

“We’ve sat in screening rooms, and by the way, only on 35mm film, and watched dozens of Westerns,” Spielberg added.

Deadline notes that Buckley can be seen next in "Three Incestuous Sisters," which also stars Saoirse Ronan, Dakota Johnson, and Josh O’Connor. Meanwhile, Murphy can be seen next in the new prison drama from Damien Chazelle that also stars Daniel Craig and Michelle Williams.