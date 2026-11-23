Ireland has never been short of real stories too strange, too cruel, or too stirring for any screenwriter to invent. Filmmakers have been mining them for more than three decades, and the audience verdict on Rotten Tomatoes makes for a revealing ranking.

The list below runs from the highest audience score to the lowest, using the site's Popcornmeter as of November 2026.

"In the Name of the Father"

(1993), 95 percent

The event is the case of the Guildford Four, the Belfast men and women wrongly jailed for the 1974 pub bombings in Guildford, England. Gerry Conlon spent 15 years in prison for a crime he had nothing to do with, and his father Giuseppe died behind bars alongside him.

Jim Sheridan's film stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Conlon, Pete Postlethwaite as Giuseppe, and Emma Thompson as solicitor Gareth Peirce, the lawyer who finally cracked the case open.

It remains the most loved Irish true story ever filmed, and it is not close.

"My Left Foot"

(1989), 92 percent

The event is the life of Christy Brown, the Dublin writer and painter born with cerebral palsy into a large working-class family. Able to control only his left foot, he taught himself to write and paint with it.

Daniel Day-Lewis plays Brown, and Brenda Fricker plays his mother, Bridget. Both won Academy Awards, and Sheridan's debut feature kickstarted the Irish film wave of the 1990s.

"Bloody Sunday"

(2002), 90 percent

The event is January 30, 1972, when British paratroopers opened fire on a civil rights march in Derry, killing 13 people on the day. A fourteenth died later of his injuries.

Paul Greengrass shot it in handheld, documentary style, with James Nesbitt as MP and march organizer Ivan Cooper. Many of the extras had been present on the real day.

It shared the Golden Bear at Berlin and still feels less like a film than a reconstruction.

"Philomena"

(2013), 89 percent

The event is the story of Philomena Lee, who became pregnant as a teenager in 1950s Ireland, was sent to a convent, and had her son taken for adoption without her consent.

Judi Dench plays Lee, and Steve Coogan plays Martin Sixsmith, the former journalist who helped her search. Dench was nominated for an Oscar, and the film put the mother and baby homes scandal in front of a global audience.

"The Magdalene Sisters"

(2002), 89 percent

The event is the Magdalene laundries, the church-run institutions where thousands of Irish women were confined, often for nothing more than being considered a risk to their own reputations.

Peter Mullan directs, with Geraldine McEwan as the chilling Sister Bridget and Nora-Jane Noone, Anne-Marie Duff, and Dorothy Duffy as three young women sent to a laundry in 1964.

The Vatican newspaper attacked it. It won the Golden Lion at Venice anyway.

"Michael Collins"

(1996), 84 percent

The event is the Irish War of Independence, the Treaty split, and the ambush at Beal na mBlath in August 1922 that killed Collins at 31.

Neil Jordan's epic stars Liam Neeson in the title role, with Aidan Quinn as Harry Boland, Alan Rickman as Eamon de Valera, and Julia Roberts as Kitty Kiernan.

Historians argued over the liberties it took. Audiences did not seem to mind.

"Hunger"

(2008), 83 percent

The event is the 1981 hunger strike at the Maze Prison, which began with the blanket and dirty protests and ended with the deaths of Bobby Sands and nine other republican prisoners.

Steve McQueen's first feature stars Michael Fassbender as Sands and Liam Cunningham as Father Dominic Moran. The long conversation between the two men, shot almost entirely in one unbroken take, is among the most celebrated scenes in modern Irish and British cinema.

Fassbender lost a frightening amount of weight for the final act.

"Good Vibrations"

(2012), 82 percent

The event is the life of Terri Hooley, who opened a record shop on Great Victoria Street in Belfast, one of the most bombed stretches of road in Europe, and gave the city a punk scene when it had almost nothing else.

Richard Dormer plays Hooley, and Jodie Whittaker plays his wife Ruth. Hooley signed The Undertones and released "Teenage Kicks", the single BBC radio presenter John Peel famously played twice in a row.

It is the only film on this list that sends you out of the room smiling.