A new documentary tells the incredible story of a historic $7.4 million bank heist involving a cast of characters that sound like the setup to a joke - an Irish rebel, a crooked cop, a famous boxer, and a priest.

"Holy Heist," a fascinating two-hour documentary about America's largest armored car robberies, now streaming on discovery+.

In 1993, in Rochester, New York, two armed men robbed a Brink’s armored car depot. The robbers also kidnapped one of the three guards on duty that night, ex-cop Thomas O'Connor. With suspiciously easy access and seeming operational intel, the robbers made off with $7.4 million and released O’Connor, unharmed.

An investigation into the robbery recovered $2 million and identified a team of players with possible connections to the Irish Republican Army. The players include Sam Millar, the Irish rebel; Ronnie Gibbons, a famous boxer; and Father Patrick Moloney, a poker-faced priest; all with ties to O'Connor, the security guard.

Millar and Father Pat would eventually be convicted for the possession of $2 million of the stolen money, while O’Connor was acquitted. But then the remains of someone close to the crime wash up, and the family is demanding answers.

The documentary features never-before-seen interviews, revealing missing millions, international terrorism, and an unsolved murder.

"Holy Heist" puts together the shocking pieces to the scandalous puzzle and uncovers an unexpected cast of Irish lads linked to the crime. The film also includes Father Patrick Moloney’s unforgettable interview about his involvement with the historic heist.

"Holy Heist" is now streaming on discovery+.

