The family-run Irish business, Golden Discs, which first launched in the 1960s is the first major Irish music retailer to launch in the U.S.

Stephen Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of Golden Discs says of the U.S. launch, “We’ve been getting inquiries from the U.S. for years and have been promising to launch a separate site dedicated to traditional and contemporary Irish music away from the full range we offer on our domestic site. With the renewed interest and resurgence in vinyl we thought the time was right to launch this year.

“Ireland punches way above its weight in music talent and has produced some incredible artists over the past century, from trad giants such as Christy Moore, Planxty and The Chieftains to more contemporary bands like Thin Lizzy, Van Morrison and U2, to recent upstarts like Hozier, Imelda May and The Script.”

Golden Discs was established in 1962 by Jack Fitzgerald and Tom Rogers under the name the Trans-Atlantic Record Agency (TARA) in Dublin. Today Golden Discs caters to a global customer base across more than 40 countries. It is Ireland’s oldest music retail chain, with 22 outlets nationwide.

The site's focus is on Irish music, be it traditional folk, Celtic music and modern singer songwriters and bands. The site also sells books, t-shirts and merchandise. Golden Discs is now looking to reach the Irish American music fans with the launch of www.goldendiscs.com.

As well as all the Irish catalog product, the site will also carry new releases such as the forthcoming Christy Moore album, the new 20th anniversary edition of U2’s album All That You Can’t Leave Behind on vinyl and a boxed set, The Pogues’ The BBC Sessions 1984-86, A Woman’s Heart re-released later this month on CD and on colored vinyl, Thin Lizzy’s Rock Legends box set and vinyl to name but a few.

The success story and legacy of Golden Discs is testament not only to the vision of Jack, Tom, Stephen and the entire staff pool over the years but also to the millions of Irish music lovers that walk through its doors and visit its website every year in support of this fully Irish-owned family-run company.

