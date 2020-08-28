Tickets are now on sale for Christy Moore's live stream performance from Ireland on September 19.

Christy Moore is set to play a one-off, exclusive performance via live stream from Ireland’s National Concert Hall in Dublin on Saturday, September 19.

Moore’s first live stream performance, which will be shot in HD on seven cameras, will enable the beloved Irish singer-songwriter to connect with his audience through the magic of those exquisite songs that have endeared him to fans of all ages for over 50 years.

The live stream performance will be available to viewers all around the globe and will stream at these times locally:

September 19 - Ireland, UK, Europe 8:00 pm BST / 9:00 pm CEST

September 19 - US East Coast - 8:00 pm EDT

September 19 - US West Coast - 8:00 pm EDT

September 20 - Australia - 8:00 pm AEST

Tickets for the intimate performance are priced at €16.50 and are available for purchase online here here, via Dice.fm. Ticket holders will have access to the concert for 24 hours after it airs.

Christy Moore’s live stream show is presented by the National Concert Hall in conjunction with Ireland’s Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

About Christy Moore

Christy Moore, a native of Newbridge in Co Kildare, is described as an Irish national icon and one of the most compelling and inspirational musicians Ireland has ever seen.

Throughout his career, he has released more than 30 solo albums, from Paddy on the Road in 1969 to Magic Nights in 2019.

In 2007, Moore was named Ireland's greatest living musician in RTÉ's People of the Year Awards.

Moore has played an integral role in the evolution of music in Ireland. Aside from his long and productive solo career, he is a founding member of the iconic bands Planxty and Moving Hearts.

Christy Moore's songs have traveled around the world with the Irish diaspora and wherever they are played they instill an invaluable sense of home and belonging. His powerfully relatable stories of the human condition resonate beyond the community.

Check out Christy Moore performing his song Lisdoonvarna on The Late Late Show on RTE in 2017:

You can learn more about Christy Moore on his website, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.