Irish actors Pierce Brosnan and Gabriel Byrne will star with Helena Bonham Carter in "Four Letters of Love," which is set to be filmed in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

"Four Letters of Love," directed by Polly Steele, will star Pierce Brosnan, Gabriel Byrne, and Helena Bonham Carter as the parents of two lovers, portrayed by rising stars Fionn O’Shea ("Normal People") and Ann Skelly ("The Nevers.")

The movie is described as a “lyrical and deeply romantic Irish story."

According to Northern Ireland Screen, which is providing funding for the film, "Four Letters of Love" will start shooting in Northern Ireland in February before moving to the Republic of Ireland.

Northern Ireland Screen says: "Nicholas Coughlan (O’Shea) and Isabel Gore (Skelly) are fated to be together. That is as sure as the sky is blue and the sea is ever changing. The question is whether or not they will ever find out. As ghosts, fate and the sheer power of true love pull Nicholas and Isabel together, so too does life threaten to tear them apart.

"One sunny winter morning, Nicholas’ father, William (Brosnan), believes he’s spoken to by God, changing his life forever. He quits his job and, following divine instruction, redirects all his passion and energy into painting, leaving his dependent wife, Bette, and son to fend for themselves.

"Isabel lives a charmed, simple existence on the island, with her father (Byrne), the poet and master of the school, and her wise, intuitive mother (Bonham Carter), until the tragic day her younger brother, Sean, a musical genius, has a paralysing fit while he accompanies her dancing. Isabel, weighed down by guilt, opts to go to school on the mainland, in search of fresh experiences and a chance to forget.

"'Four Letters of Love' is a life-affirming tale about faith and doubt, maybes and almosts, and the miracle of love."

The film, a Genesius Pictures, AX1 Films, and Port Pictures production, is an adaptation of Niall Williams' international bestselling novel, which was first published in 1997 and has since been translated into more than 30 languages. Williams adapted his novel for the upcoming movie.

Producer Debbie Gray commented: “I’m thrilled to be bringing this beautiful piece of work from writer Niall Williams and director Polly Steele to the screen.

"A seminal piece of Irish literature and I couldn’t be more pleased with the cast and creative team that have joined us on this journey.”

Producer Douglas Cummins also commented: “Niall Williams’ debut novel is beguiling, and utterly irresistible, and it’s an enormous privilege to be transposing it to the screen so that new audiences can join the scores of existing fans from many countries across the world who have already succumbed to its countless charms and delights”

Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder of Cornerstone, who will handle worldwide sales and distribution, noted: “Irish story-telling is riding a wave of success in the international marketplace, and we’re delighted to bring this beautiful romantic modern classic to the EFM for buyers to enjoy."