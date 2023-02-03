History buffs take note – Pierce Brosnan is helming a new series that’s premiering on The History Channel next week.

"History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan" is its name, and it’ll drop on Tuesday, February 7. The first season’s eight hour-long episodes will focus on the “most unbelievable and elaborate” heists that have ever happened, including the Wilcox train robbery of 1899, and the Great Brink robbery in Boston in 1950. Butch Cassidy is said to have pulled off the Wilcox heist of $36,000, which was a lot of bread at the time.

Brosnan, according to a press release, is going to be more than just a voice-over host. “Brosnan, who is embedded into each heist through state-of-the-art technology, brings each global news headline to life by putting viewers at the heart of the action and breaking down every aspect of the plan including the conniving team, the mark, the execution, and finally the aftermath.

“Great heist stories are thrilling, and when well told, have the ability to bring the viewer along as almost a co-conspirator to the crime itself. I look forward to traveling back in time to break down the astonishing history behind these true-life heists from the analysis of the masterminds themselves to the elaborate schemes that have transcended time,” Brosnan added.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan" is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by Big Fish Entertainment and Anchor Entertainment. Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, Jordana Starr, Scott Hartford and John Brimhall serve as executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment. Ethan Goldman and Noah Livingston serve as executive producers for Anchor Entertainment. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Jennifer Wagman are executive producers for The HISTORY® Channel.

Check out the trailer for "History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan" here: