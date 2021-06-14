Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will hit the road together for the first time since 2017 for the co-headlining 'Boston To Berkeley II Tour' with special guests The Bronx on most dates.

The US trek, which was originally scheduled for May of 2020, will run from August 10 through October 16 and will feature festival appearances by Dropkick Murphys and Rancid at Riot Fest in Chicago on September 18 and Aftershock in Sacramento on October 8.

Tickets for the Boston To Berkeley II Tour go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 am local time in most markets. The final band of the night will vary by date, with either Dropkick Murphys or Rancid as the closing act. Visit Dropkick Murphys website and Rancid's website for more details and to purchase tickets.

Rancid’s Tim Armstrong said: "Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston To Berkeley Tour. Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!"

Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey said, “Can’t wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again. This is a great lineup and we are gonna take the country by storm.”

About Dropkick Murphys

Irish American rockers Dropkick Murphys proudly remain Boston’s rock ‘n’ roll underdogs turned champions. Since 1996, the boys have created the kind of music that’s meant to be chanted at last call, in packed arenas, and during the fourth quarter, third period, or ninth inning of a comeback rally.

As well as selling out gigs across multiple continents, Dropkick Murphys' music has generated more than half a billion streams, and they've quietly moved 8 million-plus units worldwide.

Since March 2020, IrishCentral has been delighted to feature four special live stream events hosted by Dropkick Murphys - Streaming Up From Boston St. Patrick’s Day, Streaming Outta Fenway, St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down, and Turn Up That Dial Album Release Party Free Live Stream Concert.

Dropkick Murphys is Al Barr (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, accordion, mellotron, whistles, vocals), Ken Casey (lead vocals, bass guitar), Jeff DaRosa (banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica, acoustic guitars, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals), James Lynch (guitar, vocals), Kevin Rheault (touring bassist) and Lee Forshner (touring bagpipe player).

The Dropkick Murphys / Rancid Boston To Berkeley II tour dates are as follows:

August 10 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater - Waite Park

August 11 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders

August 13 - Lincoln, NE - Lincoln On The Streets

August 14 - Wichita, KS - Wave

August 15 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Outside

August 17 - Washington, PA - Wild Things Park

August 18 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

August 20 - Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors

August 22 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

August 23 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Outdoors

August 25 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!

August 27 - Asbury Park, NJ -Stone Pony Summerstage

August 28 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

August 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ Mann Music Center

September 1 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Health Care Amphitheater in Bridgeport

September 18 - Chicago, IL - Douglass Park (Riot Fest)

September 24 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

September 25 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Civic Center – Outdoors

September 27 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheatre

September 28 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

September 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

October 1 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom Outdoors

October 2 - Sandy, UT - U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto Stadium

October 4 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

October 5 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

October 7 - Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater

October 8 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park (Aftershock)

October 9 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC Festival Grounds

October 10 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park San Diego

October 12 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

October 13 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 15 - Las Vegas, NV -Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

October 16 - Los Angeles, CA -Shrine LA Outdoors