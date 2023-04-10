Dubliner Domhnall Gleeson, who recently scored a Golden Globe nomination for his role in "The Patient," is set to star as "Jackie, a local criminal" in the upcoming thriller "Echo Valley," Variety reports.

The synopsis of "Echo Valley" reads as follows: "Reeling from a personal tragedy, Kate (Moore) spends her days boarding and training horses at Echo Valley Farm, 22 secluded, picturesque acres in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

"Late one night, her wayward daughter Claire (Sweeney) arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling, and covered in someone else’s blood. From that simple premise, 'Echo Valley' becomes a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.

"Gleeson plays Jackie, a local criminal who forces himself into Kate’s life, disrupting her quiet existence with secrets about her family."

"Echo Valley" is based on an original screenplay by "Mare of Easttown" writer, Brad Ingelsby. It will be produced by Ridley Scott and The Walsh Company. The film will be directed by BAFTA Award-winner Michael Pearce.

Gleeson, 39, will next be seen on the HBO miniseries "The White House Plumbers", alongside Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. The first episode will air on May 1, 2023. In the show, Gleeson plays John Dean, the former White House Counsel for US President Richard Nixon.

The Irish star now has 50 films listed on IMDB dating back to 2001. Over the years, Gleeson has probably been remembered for his more charming roles such as the rom-com "About Time" or the charming innocent in "Ex Machina." He's also starred in major drama roles such as "Anna Karenina" and "Brooklyn." Of course, his roles in "Harry Potter" as Bill Weasley and General Hux in "Star Wars" received a huge amount of press.

However, "The Patient" and "Echo Valley" aren't Gleeson's first dark roles. In films like "The Little Stranger" and "Frank," he played characters who were troubled and complex. These roles allowed him to explore the darker side of human nature and showcase his ability to portray complex characters.