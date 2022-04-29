The "Derry Girls" extended bonus episode, titled "The Agreement," will air on Channel 4 the same week as the hit show's finale, which is scheduled for May 17.

"Derry Girls" fans will be delighted to hear that there's a special 45-minute bonus episode in store after the series sadly concludes in May.

It's no surprise that the series, set in 1990s Derry amidst The Troubles, will tackle the gang's reaction to the Good Friday Agreement, the political agreement signed on April 10, 1998, that is credited with ending most of the violence of the era.

A synopsis of the upcoming "Derry Girls" 45-minute special reads: "For this special installment, we return to Derry one year later as the gang prepares for their final year of school.

"It's the week of the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement and its timing couldn't be any worse as the highlight of the year, Erin and Orla's joint 18th birthday party, threatens to be overshadowed.

"While the family tries to get their heads around the possible outcomes of the vote, the gang realise that they may not be ready for what the future holds."

Lisa McGee, the Derry native creator and writer of "Derry Girls," said: "Like all the very best 90s bands, I couldn't resist ending our farewell tour with an encore for our loyal fans.

"I'm delighted to say we'll be returning for one extended special - airing in the same week as our final episode.

'The special deals with the historic and momentous Good Friday Agreement vote, which coincides with the gang's coming of age, they enter adulthood just as Northern Ireland embarks on a new future.

"I'm so proud of this show and of our incredible cast and crew and everything we've achieved over the past 5 years. What a journey it's been. I'm so grateful Channel 4 gave me the space to end the stories of these characters that mean so much to me with this special. I really hope the fans love it as much as I do.

"Derry people aren't great at saying goodbye so I will instead use one of our native expressions 'That's us away now.'

"Love Lisa McGee, always a Derry Girl."

"Derry Girls," which first debuted on Channel 4 in 2018, is currently airing its third and final season and is expected to head to Netflix afterward.