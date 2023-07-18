"Cry From The Sea" will be filming in Co Donegal in August and September and the production team is looking for minor roles and extras, the Donegal Film Office said.

A casting session for "Cry From The Sea" is due to take place before the end of the month for men aged 20-60 for minor roles, boys aged 9-10 for a speaking role, and males and females of all ages for extra roles.

Interested applicants who are residents of Ireland are encouraged to send a CV and headshot to CryFromTheSea@gmail.com.

Fancy being in a film ? 'Cry from the Sea' will be shooting in late August and the team are looking for minor roles and extras. Details below. @sepiafilms @ShinAwiL @wrap_fund #donegalfilmoffice #lovedonegal pic.twitter.com/5L1UfOJfXH — Donegal Film Office (@donegalfilm) July 16, 2023

"Cry From The Sea" stars Irish American actor Aidan Quinn and British actor Emily Beecham in the lead roles.

According to production house Sepia Films, "Cry from the Sea" is "a romantic drama set on a small Irish island in the 1920s about Seamus, a bereaved lighthouse keeper who is forced out of a cycle of intense grief after the arrival of a mysterious American war widow and an ultimatum by the island’s hardline priest.

"As the story unfolds, the priest challenges Seamus on the unconsecrated burial of his wife, while Edith [Beecham] makes him question his unspoken promise to never love again."

The new Irish film, a partnership between ShinAwiL, Cinema Management Group, Level, Telefilm, Screen Ireland, and WRAP Fund, was written by Irish screenwriter Ciaran Creagh and is being directed by Vic Sarin.

"Cry From The Sea" is the latest feature film to be shot in Co Donegal, following in the footsteps of "In The Land of Saints and Sinners," which was shot in Glencolmcille, Ardara, and Kilcar last year and features an all-star Irish cast including Ciarán Hinds, Liam Neeson, and Kerry Condon.

Some scenes from the 2017 film "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi" were filmed on Malin Head, while most of the 1994 film "The Secret of Roan Inish" was also shot around Co Donegal.