Cillian Murphy's odds to play the role of Joe Exotic in a film adaptation of the hit Netflix documentary "Tiger King" have been slashed by bookmakers in Ireland this week.

Cillian Murphy, 43, is currently an outside chance to take on the role of the outlandish Joe Exotic in an upcoming film adaptation of Netflix's smash hit series "Tiger King."

Fellow Irish actor and "Love/Hate" star Robert Sheehan is also seen as an outside chance after a number of speculative bets were placed with Irish bookmakers this week.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Oklahoma zoo owner Joe Exotic is serving a long sentence in prison but following the massive reaction to ‘Tiger King’ on Netflix, the chances of the colourful personality to have a movie made about him is on the rise.

“Irish star Cillian Murphy is the latest name to be fancied for the role with his odds backed into 66/1 from 100/1 while Robert Sheehan has been introduced at 100/1.”

Read more: Get to know Cillian Murphy, the Irish star of ‘Peaky Blinders’

Rumors are mounting that the popular Netflix show is set to be turned into a feature film and there are a number of high-profile names in the running for the lead role as Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Allen Schreibvogel, the private zoo owner turned convicted felon.

Kevin Bacon, Edward Norton, and Billy Bob Thornton are all 4/1 co-favorites to play Joe Exotic, but it is Footloose star Kevin Bacon that has generated the most interest in the role.

Appearing on US chat show 'Today', Bacon said that he'd play the role of Joe Exotic "in a second."

Bacon said that the documentary was amazing and claimed that he was watching the show because the characters were similar to the types of characters he plays in movies.

"This is my type of guy, so listen, fingers crossed," he said.

Bacon also shared a hilarious image on Twitter of his face photoshopped onto Exotic's as he posed with a tiger.

"Bacon Exotic might have a nice ring to it," he said in the tweet.

I saw Tiger King, and now I bet you can’t unsee this. Bacon Exotic might have a nice ring to it? #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/251ePJEMXo — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) April 10, 2020

Edward Norton also expressed an interest in playing the role of Joe Exotic in a lighthearted Twitter exchange with actor Dax Shepard.

Shepard tweeted that he wanted to be considered for the role of Joe Exotic, prompting Norton to reply with a hilarious response.

"Um, step aside, pal. You're way too young and buff and you know it," he said, seemingly confirming his interest in the role.

Um, step aside, pal. You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun? — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) March 26, 2020

Matt Damon, who is currently holed up in Ireland during the COVID-19 pandemic, is also considered to be an outside chance to play Joe Exotic at 25/1.

Mark Wahlberg is additionally considered to be in the running for the role of the crazed zoo owner.

Tiger King has been one of the most popular shows of the year and follows Joe Exotic, a private zoo owner in Oklahoma who was jailed for paying a murder-for-hire to kill a rival zoo owner.

The show documents Exotic's flamboyant life and additionally examines several other tiger collectors in the United States and their whacky habits.

Read More: Guinness ad with Cillian Murphy will make you fiercely proud to be Irish American