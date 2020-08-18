Scottish actor Sean Connery has been named the best James Bond of all time in a poll of over 14,000 fans.

The original 007 is the fan favorite. Connery, who first appeared as Ian Fleming's famous British Secret Service agent in 1962's "Dr. No," is still the quintessential Bond.

A tournament-style poll was conducted by U.K. publication Radio Times to determine readers’ favorite 007.

Read More: Double O My! Sean Connery’s stunning former home in Ireland for sale

In the first round, Sean Connery knocked out current Bond actor Daniel Craig, dominating by 56 percent compared to Craig’s 43 percent.

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan won round two with 76 percent against George Lazenby, who had 24 percent.

In round three, the usually popular Roger Moore lost to Timothy Dalton, with Dalton scoring 49 percent of the vote against Moore’s 41 percent.

The final round pitted Connery against both Dalton and Brosnan, with Connery emerging the victor with 44 percent of the vote.

Dalton, who scored 32 percent, won second place, while Brosnan came out third, with 23 percent of the vote.

There have been six Bonds in all.

(Actor David Niven also portrayed the character in the 1967 film "Casino Royale," but the film is not considered an "official" Bond film because it was not made by EON productions.)

Having appeared in seven official Bond films, Roger Moore has played Bond more times than any other actor.

Sean Connery also portrayed the character seven times, but only six times in the official film series.

Connery starred in "Dr. No" in 1962, "From Russia with Love" in 1963, "Goldfinger" in 1964, "Thunderball" in 1965, "You Only Live Twice" in 1967, "Diamonds Are Forever" in 1971), and one final time in "Never Say Never Again" in 1983, which was not produced by Eon Productions.

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan appeared as Bond a total of four times, starting with "GoldenEye" in 1995.

Read More: Will the next James Bond be Irish? This Irish actor has become the bookies favorite

Current 007 Daniel Craig will appear in his fifth movie in the franchise, "No Time to Die," which was set for release in April this year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is now scheduled for release on Nov. 20.

Who is your favorite Bond, and who do you think should play the next 007?