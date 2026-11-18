A square of carpet for a stage, planks across beer kegs for seats: An Folk Club returns to the rooms that changed Irish music.

In the 1960s and 70s, a folk club was rarely more than a smoky room above a bar. A piece of carpet for a stage, old wooden stools or scaffolding planks thrown across empty beer kegs for seating, and amplification that barely deserved the name. Yet the atmosphere was electric. Performers got the best of order, audiences got the finest music of the day, and almost every city, town and village on the island had a club of its own.

Those rooms were sanctuaries, keeping song traditions alive and putting them back into circulation. They were also where reputations were made, and where collaborations struck up on an ordinary weeknight went on to become classics. Paul Brady, Andy Irvine, The Fureys, Johnny Moynihan, Christy Moore, Ewan MacColl and Peggy Seeger all cut their teeth in venues like these.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Now the folk club is back. A new wave is drawing musicians and listeners together again, carrying the spirit of the sixties and seventies in both their music and their stage presence.

An Folk Club, a new four-part series for TG4, is presented by musician Róisín Chambers and travels to four clubs where that story is still being told: the Clé Club in Dublin, the Sunflower in Belfast, the Rostrevor Folk Club in County Down and the Crusheen Folk Club in County Clare.

Each episode blends local talent with guest performers who honed their craft in these very rooms, intercut with interview and archive.

Programme One: The Clé Club, Dublin

The series opens in Dublin, where the folk club movement in Ireland first took root. In the 1960s and 70s these were more than musical gatherings. They were centres of cultural awakening and political imagination, growing alongside the civil rights movement and a mobilising trade union scene. Influenced by the American and English revivals, and ignited by the success of The Clancy Brothers and Ceoltóirí Chualann, the clubs gave rise to Ireland’s Ballad Boom.

The episode visits the basement of the Teachers’ Club on Parnell Square, where a group of teenagers founded the Universal Folk Club, and Slattery’s on Capel Street, home to a club where the audience were largely musicians themselves, quick-witted, deeply knowledgeable and never afraid to let a performer know exactly what they thought. It also recalls the Pavee Folk Club and the central place of Traveller singing in the tradition.

Contributors: Des Geraghty, Fintan Vallely, Noel O Grady, Paddy Glackin, Andy Irvine, Sharyn Ward, Landless, Antaine Ó Faracháin and Liam Boyle.

Programme Two: The Sunflower Folk Club, Belfast

In Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, the Sunflower Folk Club stands as a symbol of survival and solidarity. This episode explores how the city’s folk scene flourished in the shadow of conflict, offering both refuge and resistance. Originating in the 1960s and revived in 2013 by Máire and Fergus O’Hare, the Sunflower embodies the resilience of Belfast’s creative community.

The programme examines how songs of protest and perseverance carried working-class struggle, women’s experience and international solidarity. The story widens to take in other Belfast clubs, among them The Pure Drop and Walnut Place, weaving personal memory through the city’s social and political landscape.

Contributors: Ralph McTell, Jane Cassidy, John McSherry, Gráinne Holland, Neil Martin and Fergus O’Hare.

Programme Three: The Rostrevor Folk Club, County Down

On the shores of Carlingford Lough, Rostrevor’s folk club represents a quieter but equally powerful tradition, rooted in peacebuilding, dialogue and intergenerational exchange. Emerging during the Troubles, it became a place where music bridged divides.

Tommy and Colum Sands trace how the club nurtured songs of reconciliation and hope, and how it connected south Down to international movements and to figures such as Pete Seeger. Clare Sands, Ciara McCrickard and Piaras Ó Lorcáin carry that legacy into the present, each drawing on the Oriel singing tradition and on the Irish language as a way into the songs.

The episode also visits the Downpatrick Folk Club, a fixture of Ulster folk for over thirty years whose roll call includes Planxty, Paul Brady, The Chieftains, The Boys of the Lough, Tommy Makem and Dervish, and whose revival after a devastating fire speaks to a lasting hunger for shared spaces of song.

Contributors: The Sands Family, Clare Sands, Ciara McCrickard and Piaras Ó Lorcáin.

Programme Four: The Crusheen Folk Club, County Clare

The final episode travels to County Clare, a rural heartland of Irish traditional music. Centred on The Highway Inn in Crusheen, the club became a cultural crossroads in the 1970s and 80s, linking local tradition with international influence through years of emigration, economic hardship and protest. Here the music carried humour, defiance and a real appetite for experiment, with anti-nuclear activism, feminist song and musical fusion meeting inside a deeply rooted community.

Performances from Stockton’s Wing and from Tóla Custy’s Northern Breeze bring the story to the present, affirming the club’s enduring role as a site of cultural exchange.

Contributors: Mike Hanrahan, Martin Breen, Mick Hanly, Paul Roche, Tóla Custy and Stockton’s Wing.

The new four-part music documentary series An Folk Club begins Sunday 29th November 9pm on TG4 and TG4+.