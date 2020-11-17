Luke Kelly - Irish singer, folk musician, and frontman for The Dubliners - was born on November 17, 1940, and died on January 30, 1984.
We remember Kelly, one of Ireland’s greatest folk singers, with a look at some of his most popular and well-loved songs.
Raglan Road
The Rocky Road to Dublin
Scorn Not His Simplicity
The Night Visiting Song
Song for Ireland
Kelly the Boy From Killane
* Originally published in 2016.
