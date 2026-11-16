Gníomhaí, a new authored documentary fronted by musician and activist Oisín Mac, sets out on a journey to explore the origins, motivations and enduring spirit of activism in Ireland.

We are living in an increasingly challenging and divisive era, where misinformation, polarisation and social injustice pose significant challenges to society. But what drives certain people to stand up and take action? Where does the inspiration come from? What sparks political and social awareness, and where does the determination to challenge injustice begin?

In this documentary, Oisín Mac explores the roots and spirit of activism in Ireland, from the past to the present, and meeting people who have dedicated their lives to campaigning for change.

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Through their personal stories and experiences, he examines what connects generations of activists. What common thread runs through their struggles? What difference can taking to the streets make? And who are the new generation of activists shaping the future of Ireland?

Along the way, Oisín meets individuals who are pushing boundaries, challenging established ideas and fighting for the causes they believe in. He explores what motivates them, the experiences that shaped their convictions and what they hope to achieve. Their stories also prompt Oisín to reflect on his own journey as an activist.

Woven throughout the documentary is a search for the common thread linking today's activists with the influential figures who have shaped Ireland's history of protest and resistance. By bringing these voices together, the film asks whether the spirit of activism has fundamentally changed or whether the same passion, courage and determination continue to inspire each new generation.

Oisín's journey brings him face to face with a diverse range of voices from across Ireland, including activist Ailbhe Smyth in Dublin; writer Naoise Dolan; community activist Donncha Ó hÉallaithe in Conamara; Belfast-based street artist and activist Wee Nuls; Feargal Mac an Ionnrachtaigh of Glór na Móna in Belfast; and Roisín Ní Gháirbhith in Inagh, County Clare.

Through their experiences, the documentary offers a timely and thought-provoking exploration of what it means to be an activist today – and asks what it takes to stand up, speak out and make a difference.

Gníomhaí airs 23rd November at 9pm on TG4 and TG4+.